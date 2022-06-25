Through June 25
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Boston
|2448
|339
|634
|168
|6
|69
|329
|.259
|Toronto
|2382
|332
|610
|135
|4
|92
|323
|.256
|Chicago White Sox
|2399
|288
|607
|116
|6
|58
|272
|.253
|Cleveland
|2260
|303
|567
|125
|15
|54
|289
|.251
|Minnesota
|2409
|316
|601
|126
|5
|83
|303
|.249
|N.Y. Yankees
|2359
|361
|576
|97
|4
|118
|341
|.244
|Houston
|2314
|303
|552
|116
|7
|96
|295
|.239
|L.A. Angels
|2441
|310
|580
|107
|12
|89
|300
|.238
|Kansas City
|2333
|264
|554
|110
|17
|55
|250
|.237
|Texas
|2341
|299
|552
|86
|7
|87
|279
|.236
|Seattle
|2415
|287
|564
|113
|8
|76
|276
|.234
|Tampa Bay
|2332
|282
|541
|110
|10
|66
|268
|.232
|Baltimore
|2430
|293
|560
|126
|11
|72
|278
|.230
|Detroit
|2278
|203
|515
|93
|11
|39
|195
|.226
|Oakland
|2338
|221
|487
|111
|7
|49
|203
|.208
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|N.Y. Yankees
|52
|19
|639.1
|504
|178
|645
|2.94
|Houston
|44
|26
|618.0
|504
|197
|591
|3.07
|Tampa Bay
|38
|32
|625.1
|517
|180
|612
|3.17
|Boston
|40
|31
|635.1
|548
|203
|603
|3.58
|Cleveland
|36
|30
|586.0
|510
|190
|553
|3.69
|Seattle
|33
|39
|635.2
|566
|204
|599
|3.77
|Minnesota
|39
|33
|637.0
|581
|207
|588
|3.84
|L.A. Angels
|34
|39
|647.1
|558
|230
|586
|3.85
|Texas
|33
|36
|614.2
|552
|238
|576
|3.94
|Toronto
|40
|30
|623.0
|592
|183
|579
|3.97
|Detroit
|27
|43
|612.0
|552
|205
|546
|4.03
|Baltimore
|33
|39
|636.1
|639
|210
|509
|4.10
|Chicago White Sox
|33
|36
|622.0
|584
|264
|646
|4.17
|Oakland
|23
|49
|631.1
|618
|238
|542
|4.39
|Kansas City
|26
|43
|606.0
|616
|273
|499
|4.93
