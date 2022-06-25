Through June 25

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Boston2448339634168669329.259
Toronto2382332610135492323.256
Chicago White Sox2399288607116658272.253
Cleveland22603035671251554289.251
Minnesota2409316601126583303.249
N.Y. Yankees2359361576974118341.244
Houston2314303552116796295.239
L.A. Angels24413105801071289300.238
Kansas City23332645541101755250.237
Texas234129955286787279.236
Seattle2415287564113876276.234
Tampa Bay23322825411101066268.232
Baltimore24302935601261172278.230
Detroit2278203515931139195.226
Oakland2338221487111749203.208

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
N.Y. Yankees5219639.15041786452.94
Houston4426618.05041975913.07
Tampa Bay3832625.15171806123.17
Boston4031635.15482036033.58
Cleveland3630586.05101905533.69
Seattle3339635.25662045993.77
Minnesota3933637.05812075883.84
L.A. Angels3439647.15582305863.85
Texas3336614.25522385763.94
Toronto4030623.05921835793.97
Detroit2743612.05522055464.03
Baltimore3339636.16392105094.10
Chicago White Sox3336622.05842646464.17
Oakland2349631.16182385424.39
Kansas City2643606.06162734994.93

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you