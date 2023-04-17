Through April 17

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Tampa Bay54011415133036112.280
Toronto563801562511675.277
Chicago White Sox570741493801773.261
Baltimore538941403222291.260
Houston549771362401674.248
Texas505841232921681.244
L.A. Angels498761202001875.241
Cleveland55774133354865.239
Boston533871272922180.238
N.Y. Yankees519741231832668.237
Oakland540621272311661.235
Seattle547741273411572.232
Minnesota535631232131658.230
Kansas City530541122431350.211
Detroit486501012421049.208

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Tampa Bay142142.0102481382.54
Minnesota106142.0100361652.60
N.Y. Yankees106142.0109471573.04
Seattle88146.2126601403.44
Houston79144.2140491503.48
L.A. Angels78131.0118471203.71
Texas96133.0120491443.86
Cleveland97147.2138441284.14
Toronto106142.0137561464.63
Kansas City412142.2150471414.98
Boston88140.0143551455.08
Baltimore97141.2148461375.27
Chicago White Sox610140.0151811565.72
Detroit59127.1130501035.87
Oakland313141.0150861117.60

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you