Through April 28

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
L.A. Angels627951603142591.255
Cleveland613811553171680.253
Toronto638791582902678.248
Tampa Bay593781453041674.245
N.Y. Yankees593751442612470.243
Seattle608871443242084.237
Boston638721494111172.234
Texas610811382501576.226
Detroit54657122213857.223
Minnesota571681252312062.219
Chicago White Sox553571192511652.215
Houston598651252612063.209
Kansas City523521091831149.208
Baltimore59254123261953.208
Oakland620721282921664.206

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
N.Y. Yankees126163.2122601752.80
Seattle117160.0132521553.04
Tampa Bay108157.0122521643.21
Minnesota108159.0129551543.23
Detroit611150.1130451193.35
Oakland109166.2140561523.40
Houston99159.1137601443.56
Boston811169.1142691723.72
Toronto127169.1154481583.72
Baltimore612155.0142601373.83
L.A. Angels127169.0130601613.83
Cleveland711155.2137471403.93
Chicago White Sox710148.0130761644.01
Kansas City610143.0143551244.47
Texas612158.0148731664.84

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

