Through April 28
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|L.A. Angels
|627
|95
|160
|31
|4
|25
|91
|.255
|Cleveland
|613
|81
|155
|31
|7
|16
|80
|.253
|Toronto
|638
|79
|158
|29
|0
|26
|78
|.248
|Tampa Bay
|593
|78
|145
|30
|4
|16
|74
|.245
|N.Y. Yankees
|593
|75
|144
|26
|1
|24
|70
|.243
|Seattle
|608
|87
|144
|32
|4
|20
|84
|.237
|Boston
|638
|72
|149
|41
|1
|11
|72
|.234
|Texas
|610
|81
|138
|25
|0
|15
|76
|.226
|Detroit
|546
|57
|122
|21
|3
|8
|57
|.223
|Minnesota
|571
|68
|125
|23
|1
|20
|62
|.219
|Chicago White Sox
|553
|57
|119
|25
|1
|16
|52
|.215
|Houston
|598
|65
|125
|26
|1
|20
|63
|.209
|Kansas City
|523
|52
|109
|18
|3
|11
|49
|.208
|Baltimore
|592
|54
|123
|26
|1
|9
|53
|.208
|Oakland
|620
|72
|128
|29
|2
|16
|64
|.206
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|N.Y. Yankees
|12
|6
|163.2
|122
|60
|175
|2.80
|Seattle
|11
|7
|160.0
|132
|52
|155
|3.04
|Tampa Bay
|10
|8
|157.0
|122
|52
|164
|3.21
|Minnesota
|10
|8
|159.0
|129
|55
|154
|3.23
|Detroit
|6
|11
|150.1
|130
|45
|119
|3.35
|Oakland
|10
|9
|166.2
|140
|56
|152
|3.40
|Houston
|9
|9
|159.1
|137
|60
|144
|3.56
|Boston
|8
|11
|169.1
|142
|69
|172
|3.72
|Toronto
|12
|7
|169.1
|154
|48
|158
|3.72
|Baltimore
|6
|12
|155.0
|142
|60
|137
|3.83
|L.A. Angels
|12
|7
|169.0
|130
|60
|161
|3.83
|Cleveland
|7
|11
|155.2
|137
|47
|140
|3.93
|Chicago White Sox
|7
|10
|148.0
|130
|76
|164
|4.01
|Kansas City
|6
|10
|143.0
|143
|55
|124
|4.47
|Texas
|6
|12
|158.0
|148
|73
|166
|4.84
