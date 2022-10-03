Through October 3

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto5451761143330612198743.263
Boston5454719140334712152689.257
Chicago White Sox551467414142649147642.256
Cleveland5452682137926631126647.253
Minnesota5380681133626518174653.248
Houston5310724131027712210702.247
Kansas City5335630130924738135604.245
N.Y. Yankees529879512822258246752.242
Tampa Bay5333660128029216135628.240
Texas5356695128121919194659.239
Baltimore5343667126427125170632.237
L.A. Angels5320616124421330189593.234
Detroit5235537120623027105511.230
Seattle5236666119622819190640.228
Oakland5213558112624614136527.216

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston104551418.1110545014852.92
N.Y. Yankees97611417.2115043814243.31
Tampa Bay86731415.0123637513613.36
Cleveland90691428.0123443313603.49
Seattle87711410.0124343513523.57
L.A. Angels73861409.0122052813583.79
Toronto90691417.1133941513713.89
Chicago White Sox79801420.2131152314243.90
Baltimore82771407.2137543311873.96
Minnesota77821412.0129946513153.99
Detroit65931385.0129649811554.01
Texas66921399.0131956412834.25
Oakland571021397.1137349711824.58
Boston75841408.0139751713264.58
Kansas City64951390.0146258211734.69

