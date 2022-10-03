Through October 3
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Toronto
|5451
|761
|1433
|306
|12
|198
|743
|.263
|Boston
|5454
|719
|1403
|347
|12
|152
|689
|.257
|Chicago White Sox
|5514
|674
|1414
|264
|9
|147
|642
|.256
|Cleveland
|5452
|682
|1379
|266
|31
|126
|647
|.253
|Minnesota
|5380
|681
|1336
|265
|18
|174
|653
|.248
|Houston
|5310
|724
|1310
|277
|12
|210
|702
|.247
|Kansas City
|5335
|630
|1309
|247
|38
|135
|604
|.245
|N.Y. Yankees
|5298
|795
|1282
|225
|8
|246
|752
|.242
|Tampa Bay
|5333
|660
|1280
|292
|16
|135
|628
|.240
|Texas
|5356
|695
|1281
|219
|19
|194
|659
|.239
|Baltimore
|5343
|667
|1264
|271
|25
|170
|632
|.237
|L.A. Angels
|5320
|616
|1244
|213
|30
|189
|593
|.234
|Detroit
|5235
|537
|1206
|230
|27
|105
|511
|.230
|Seattle
|5236
|666
|1196
|228
|19
|190
|640
|.228
|Oakland
|5213
|558
|1126
|246
|14
|136
|527
|.216
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|104
|55
|1418.1
|1105
|450
|1485
|2.92
|N.Y. Yankees
|97
|61
|1417.2
|1150
|438
|1424
|3.31
|Tampa Bay
|86
|73
|1415.0
|1236
|375
|1361
|3.36
|Cleveland
|90
|69
|1428.0
|1234
|433
|1360
|3.49
|Seattle
|87
|71
|1410.0
|1243
|435
|1352
|3.57
|L.A. Angels
|73
|86
|1409.0
|1220
|528
|1358
|3.79
|Toronto
|90
|69
|1417.1
|1339
|415
|1371
|3.89
|Chicago White Sox
|79
|80
|1420.2
|1311
|523
|1424
|3.90
|Baltimore
|82
|77
|1407.2
|1375
|433
|1187
|3.96
|Minnesota
|77
|82
|1412.0
|1299
|465
|1315
|3.99
|Detroit
|65
|93
|1385.0
|1296
|498
|1155
|4.01
|Texas
|66
|92
|1399.0
|1319
|564
|1283
|4.25
|Oakland
|57
|102
|1397.1
|1373
|497
|1182
|4.58
|Boston
|75
|84
|1408.0
|1397
|517
|1326
|4.58
|Kansas City
|64
|95
|1390.0
|1462
|582
|1173
|4.69
