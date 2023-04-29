Through April 29

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Tampa Bay92517425853452169.279
Toronto88712323143230118.260
Texas88016122850333157.259
Baltimore82413220944329128.254
L.A. Angels91014023042235138.253
Boston91614823055234140.251
Houston88612321840125119.246
Minnesota89812421142636119.235
Cleveland8731002025151590.231
N.Y. Yankees87511420133334107.230
Chicago White Sox92610321353126101.230
Oakland90610620635331102.227
Seattle86611019249227108.222
Kansas City900891974172083.219
Detroit819741773621772.216

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Tampa Bay225241.0176832402.80
Houston1412233.2204732513.16
N.Y. Yankees1512239.0191832603.39
Minnesota1611240.2200662683.52
Texas1511229.0197742313.62
Seattle1115235.2210812343.70
Cleveland1313236.1224732013.88
Toronto179229.0198762433.93
L.A. Angels1413238.2209982294.00
Baltimore178223.2206812264.18
Detroit915215.0190721934.81
Boston1314237.0241822285.13
Kansas City621235.2246882265.50
Chicago White Sox720234.12531162595.65
Oakland522236.02841381958.05

