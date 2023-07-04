Through July 4
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|2989
|505
|820
|186
|9
|117
|484
|.274
|Tampa Bay
|2931
|488
|773
|161
|13
|131
|466
|.264
|Toronto
|2918
|379
|761
|158
|8
|95
|358
|.261
|Boston
|2917
|414
|758
|190
|10
|90
|396
|.260
|L.A. Angels
|2954
|426
|760
|139
|12
|130
|411
|.257
|Baltimore
|2794
|394
|699
|147
|12
|96
|381
|.250
|Houston
|2878
|401
|716
|148
|6
|102
|385
|.249
|Cleveland
|2861
|338
|709
|153
|19
|55
|313
|.248
|Chicago White Sox
|2935
|362
|702
|149
|8
|99
|353
|.239
|Minnesota
|2892
|361
|675
|139
|8
|109
|344
|.233
|Kansas City
|2840
|323
|663
|135
|19
|75
|308
|.233
|Seattle
|2786
|378
|646
|136
|7
|96
|364
|.232
|N.Y. Yankees
|2799
|378
|650
|117
|11
|120
|363
|.232
|Detroit
|2813
|327
|649
|125
|13
|80
|317
|.231
|Oakland
|2837
|307
|626
|115
|12
|78
|297
|.221
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Minnesota
|43
|43
|768.0
|656
|242
|816
|3.61
|Houston
|47
|38
|760.0
|693
|260
|786
|3.64
|N.Y. Yankees
|47
|38
|758.0
|659
|272
|741
|3.67
|Tampa Bay
|57
|30
|767.0
|651
|282
|762
|3.71
|Cleveland
|41
|43
|755.1
|689
|257
|657
|3.80
|Texas
|50
|35
|755.1
|656
|242
|691
|3.92
|Seattle
|41
|42
|743.0
|674
|220
|749
|3.95
|Toronto
|45
|40
|753.2
|699
|257
|807
|3.95
|L.A. Angels
|45
|42
|770.0
|716
|311
|777
|4.22
|Baltimore
|49
|34
|745.1
|731
|256
|768
|4.27
|Boston
|43
|42
|751.0
|727
|242
|725
|4.40
|Detroit
|37
|46
|739.2
|703
|238
|695
|4.48
|Chicago White Sox
|37
|49
|761.1
|701
|335
|823
|4.55
|Kansas City
|25
|60
|741.1
|756
|313
|682
|5.24
|Oakland
|23
|63
|758.0
|810
|379
|673
|6.07
