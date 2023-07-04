Through July 4

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas29895058201869117484.274
Tampa Bay293148877316113131466.264
Toronto2918379761158895358.261
Boston29174147581901090396.260
L.A. Angels295442676013912130411.257
Baltimore27943946991471296381.250
Houston28784017161486102385.249
Cleveland28613387091531955313.248
Chicago White Sox2935362702149899353.239
Minnesota28923616751398109344.233
Kansas City28403236631351975308.233
Seattle2786378646136796364.232
N.Y. Yankees279937865011711120363.232
Detroit28133276491251380317.231
Oakland28373076261151278297.221

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Minnesota4343768.06562428163.61
Houston4738760.06932607863.64
N.Y. Yankees4738758.06592727413.67
Tampa Bay5730767.06512827623.71
Cleveland4143755.16892576573.80
Texas5035755.16562426913.92
Seattle4142743.06742207493.95
Toronto4540753.26992578073.95
L.A. Angels4542770.07163117774.22
Baltimore4934745.17312567684.27
Boston4342751.07272427254.40
Detroit3746739.27032386954.48
Chicago White Sox3749761.17013358234.55
Kansas City2560741.17563136825.24
Oakland2363758.08103796736.07

