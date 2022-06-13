Through June 13
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Boston
|2111
|284
|537
|148
|5
|58
|277
|.254
|Minnesota
|2067
|278
|522
|105
|4
|73
|266
|.253
|Toronto
|1982
|263
|501
|112
|3
|73
|255
|.253
|N.Y. Yankees
|2004
|307
|501
|83
|3
|98
|290
|.250
|Cleveland
|1898
|260
|473
|101
|13
|46
|250
|.249
|L.A. Angels
|2072
|272
|505
|95
|8
|78
|263
|.244
|Chicago White Sox
|1989
|227
|481
|93
|3
|49
|214
|.242
|Kansas City
|2002
|229
|480
|96
|15
|46
|217
|.240
|Houston
|1990
|248
|475
|99
|7
|77
|242
|.239
|Seattle
|2017
|246
|480
|90
|8
|64
|237
|.238
|Texas
|2011
|257
|471
|74
|5
|76
|240
|.234
|Tampa Bay
|1998
|255
|465
|95
|10
|58
|242
|.233
|Baltimore
|2069
|246
|479
|98
|9
|61
|233
|.232
|Detroit
|1900
|162
|415
|79
|9
|30
|157
|.218
|Oakland
|2020
|206
|428
|101
|7
|44
|190
|.212
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|N.Y. Yankees
|44
|16
|542.1
|432
|144
|549
|2.85
|Houston
|37
|23
|529.1
|427
|172
|495
|3.03
|Tampa Bay
|35
|25
|539.0
|459
|153
|521
|3.26
|Toronto
|35
|24
|521.1
|478
|148
|484
|3.59
|Boston
|32
|29
|545.1
|461
|179
|531
|3.61
|Cleveland
|29
|27
|494.0
|414
|158
|463
|3.66
|Detroit
|24
|35
|516.0
|443
|173
|458
|3.72
|Minnesota
|35
|27
|548.0
|504
|184
|515
|3.88
|Texas
|28
|31
|526.2
|471
|211
|505
|3.90
|L.A. Angels
|29
|33
|548.1
|482
|192
|486
|3.92
|Seattle
|27
|33
|526.2
|482
|182
|493
|4.07
|Chicago White Sox
|27
|31
|522.0
|492
|235
|548
|4.14
|Baltimore
|26
|35
|541.1
|539
|187
|421
|4.22
|Oakland
|21
|41
|544.1
|528
|190
|465
|4.38
|Kansas City
|20
|39
|518.0
|552
|233
|410
|5.18
