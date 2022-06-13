Through June 13

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Boston2111284537148558277.254
Minnesota2067278522105473266.253
Toronto1982263501112373255.253
N.Y. Yankees200430750183398290.250
Cleveland18982604731011346250.249
L.A. Angels207227250595878263.244
Chicago White Sox198922748193349214.242
Kansas City2002229480961546217.240
Houston199024847599777242.239
Seattle201724648090864237.238
Texas201125747174576240.234
Tampa Bay1998255465951058242.233
Baltimore206924647998961233.232
Detroit190016241579930157.218
Oakland2020206428101744190.212

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
N.Y. Yankees4416542.14321445492.85
Houston3723529.14271724953.03
Tampa Bay3525539.04591535213.26
Toronto3524521.14781484843.59
Boston3229545.14611795313.61
Cleveland2927494.04141584633.66
Detroit2435516.04431734583.72
Minnesota3527548.05041845153.88
Texas2831526.24712115053.90
L.A. Angels2933548.14821924863.92
Seattle2733526.24821824934.07
Chicago White Sox2731522.04922355484.14
Baltimore2635541.15391874214.22
Oakland2141544.15281904654.38
Kansas City2039518.05522334105.18

