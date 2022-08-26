Through August 26
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Toronto
|4211
|582
|1107
|235
|7
|152
|569
|.263
|Chicago White Sox
|4340
|524
|1128
|212
|8
|104
|495
|.260
|Boston
|4311
|558
|1100
|281
|10
|116
|533
|.255
|Cleveland
|4195
|532
|1056
|219
|22
|99
|507
|.252
|Minnesota
|4151
|536
|1029
|203
|15
|145
|515
|.248
|Houston
|4207
|580
|1040
|225
|11
|170
|564
|.247
|Texas
|4220
|562
|1026
|175
|17
|148
|533
|.243
|N.Y. Yankees
|4195
|634
|1019
|179
|7
|199
|606
|.243
|Kansas City
|4208
|481
|1017
|185
|31
|104
|462
|.242
|Tampa Bay
|4149
|520
|990
|218
|15
|111
|493
|.239
|Baltimore
|4177
|532
|993
|223
|17
|129
|503
|.238
|Seattle
|4157
|516
|962
|182
|15
|140
|493
|.231
|Detroit
|4113
|399
|932
|179
|18
|72
|382
|.227
|L.A. Angels
|4160
|467
|941
|160
|26
|136
|447
|.226
|Oakland
|4120
|424
|887
|197
|8
|105
|398
|.215
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|81
|45
|1116.2
|883
|362
|1131
|3.06
|Tampa Bay
|69
|55
|1106.2
|957
|296
|1084
|3.29
|N.Y. Yankees
|77
|48
|1122.2
|911
|335
|1115
|3.33
|Seattle
|68
|57
|1114.0
|995
|353
|1067
|3.63
|Cleveland
|66
|57
|1090.1
|970
|339
|1031
|3.70
|Toronto
|68
|55
|1094.0
|1029
|326
|1053
|3.83
|L.A. Angels
|52
|73
|1107.0
|975
|417
|1064
|3.87
|Baltimore
|65
|59
|1098.2
|1086
|335
|945
|3.90
|Detroit
|48
|77
|1089.2
|1011
|386
|912
|3.95
|Chicago White Sox
|63
|62
|1115.0
|1040
|423
|1114
|3.97
|Minnesota
|62
|61
|1090.0
|995
|359
|1018
|3.97
|Texas
|57
|67
|1103.0
|998
|435
|1013
|3.99
|Oakland
|46
|80
|1108.2
|1055
|402
|934
|4.34
|Boston
|60
|65
|1116.0
|1080
|399
|1049
|4.46
|Kansas City
|51
|75
|1104.1
|1147
|476
|917
|4.65
