Through August 26

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto421158211072357152569.263
Chicago White Sox434052411282128104495.260
Boston4311558110028110116533.255
Cleveland419553210562192299507.252
Minnesota4151536102920315145515.248
Houston4207580104022511170564.247
Texas4220562102617517148533.243
N.Y. Yankees419563410191797199606.243
Kansas City4208481101718531104462.242
Tampa Bay414952099021815111493.239
Baltimore417753299322317129503.238
Seattle415751696218215140493.231
Detroit41133999321791872382.227
L.A. Angels416046794116026136447.226
Oakland41204248871978105398.215

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston81451116.288336211313.06
Tampa Bay69551106.295729610843.29
N.Y. Yankees77481122.291133511153.33
Seattle68571114.099535310673.63
Cleveland66571090.197033910313.70
Toronto68551094.0102932610533.83
L.A. Angels52731107.097541710643.87
Baltimore65591098.210863359453.90
Detroit48771089.210113869123.95
Chicago White Sox63621115.0104042311143.97
Minnesota62611090.099535910183.97
Texas57671103.099843510133.99
Oakland46801108.210554029344.34
Boston60651116.0108039910494.46
Kansas City51751104.111474769174.65

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you