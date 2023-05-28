Through May 28

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas1773327481101769314.271
Tampa Bay18273244951008100311.271
Toronto185825449297662239.265
Boston1777271467114360261.263
L.A. Angels180325946880569255.260
Baltimore175726244194864254.251
Houston170422441686446214.244
Chicago White Sox183823043993754226.239
N.Y. Yankees177524341665879235.234
Seattle173823640190457227.231
Detroit170318939382243183.231
Minnesota175524040683772227.231
Kansas City1775210410901252200.231
Cleveland1683174378811030160.225
Oakland179918839772655182.221

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston3021452.23931384943.20
Minnesota2725468.03971585163.46
Seattle2725466.24081274673.53
Tampa Bay3816480.04141684473.71
Texas3318452.13981404203.72
N.Y. Yankees3123483.24121854873.72
Cleveland2229457.24321433873.78
Toronto2726469.24301794894.06
Baltimore3319469.24471724744.14
L.A. Angels2825469.24291914634.20
Detroit2426446.04171343964.40
Boston2824457.04441564334.69
Chicago White Sox2232474.24562114894.83
Kansas City1538463.14692114495.26
Oakland1044473.05242564076.81

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

