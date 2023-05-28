Through May 28
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|1773
|327
|481
|101
|7
|69
|314
|.271
|Tampa Bay
|1827
|324
|495
|100
|8
|100
|311
|.271
|Toronto
|1858
|254
|492
|97
|6
|62
|239
|.265
|Boston
|1777
|271
|467
|114
|3
|60
|261
|.263
|L.A. Angels
|1803
|259
|468
|80
|5
|69
|255
|.260
|Baltimore
|1757
|262
|441
|94
|8
|64
|254
|.251
|Houston
|1704
|224
|416
|86
|4
|46
|214
|.244
|Chicago White Sox
|1838
|230
|439
|93
|7
|54
|226
|.239
|N.Y. Yankees
|1775
|243
|416
|65
|8
|79
|235
|.234
|Seattle
|1738
|236
|401
|90
|4
|57
|227
|.231
|Detroit
|1703
|189
|393
|82
|2
|43
|183
|.231
|Minnesota
|1755
|240
|406
|83
|7
|72
|227
|.231
|Kansas City
|1775
|210
|410
|90
|12
|52
|200
|.231
|Cleveland
|1683
|174
|378
|81
|10
|30
|160
|.225
|Oakland
|1799
|188
|397
|72
|6
|55
|182
|.221
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|30
|21
|452.2
|393
|138
|494
|3.20
|Minnesota
|27
|25
|468.0
|397
|158
|516
|3.46
|Seattle
|27
|25
|466.2
|408
|127
|467
|3.53
|Tampa Bay
|38
|16
|480.0
|414
|168
|447
|3.71
|Texas
|33
|18
|452.1
|398
|140
|420
|3.72
|N.Y. Yankees
|31
|23
|483.2
|412
|185
|487
|3.72
|Cleveland
|22
|29
|457.2
|432
|143
|387
|3.78
|Toronto
|27
|26
|469.2
|430
|179
|489
|4.06
|Baltimore
|33
|19
|469.2
|447
|172
|474
|4.14
|L.A. Angels
|28
|25
|469.2
|429
|191
|463
|4.20
|Detroit
|24
|26
|446.0
|417
|134
|396
|4.40
|Boston
|28
|24
|457.0
|444
|156
|433
|4.69
|Chicago White Sox
|22
|32
|474.2
|456
|211
|489
|4.83
|Kansas City
|15
|38
|463.1
|469
|211
|449
|5.26
|Oakland
|10
|44
|473.0
|524
|256
|407
|6.81
