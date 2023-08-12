Through August 12
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|4029
|661
|1090
|254
|12
|164
|634
|.271
|Boston
|3954
|563
|1034
|254
|14
|129
|540
|.262
|Toronto
|4057
|525
|1054
|208
|10
|136
|499
|.260
|L.A. Angels
|3979
|570
|1010
|187
|20
|175
|550
|.254
|Tampa Bay
|3953
|612
|1006
|199
|18
|172
|586
|.254
|Baltimore
|3908
|569
|984
|220
|21
|135
|552
|.252
|Houston
|3973
|568
|995
|189
|9
|152
|550
|.250
|Cleveland
|3969
|471
|986
|213
|23
|85
|439
|.248
|Kansas City
|3957
|466
|952
|197
|31
|114
|448
|.241
|Seattle
|3860
|528
|917
|202
|9
|141
|510
|.238
|Chicago White Sox
|3988
|485
|949
|189
|11
|128
|470
|.238
|Minnesota
|3974
|517
|940
|198
|16
|159
|493
|.237
|Detroit
|3926
|457
|918
|179
|18
|108
|439
|.234
|N.Y. Yankees
|3804
|503
|886
|152
|12
|161
|484
|.233
|Oakland
|3800
|411
|842
|156
|18
|111
|396
|.222
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Toronto
|65
|53
|1052.2
|960
|357
|1106
|3.70
|Seattle
|63
|52
|1029.1
|906
|298
|1059
|3.72
|Cleveland
|56
|61
|1044.1
|959
|371
|930
|3.79
|Houston
|67
|50
|1043.2
|942
|386
|1060
|3.79
|Tampa Bay
|70
|48
|1042.2
|902
|340
|1047
|3.83
|Minnesota
|60
|58
|1052.1
|943
|320
|1125
|3.95
|N.Y. Yankees
|60
|56
|1032.2
|895
|377
|1024
|3.97
|Texas
|69
|47
|1024.2
|918
|334
|944
|4.05
|Baltimore
|71
|45
|1039.0
|975
|366
|1054
|4.14
|Boston
|61
|55
|1025.0
|1009
|336
|1004
|4.33
|Detroit
|52
|64
|1033.2
|973
|333
|976
|4.47
|L.A. Angels
|58
|59
|1036.0
|979
|443
|1063
|4.47
|Chicago White Sox
|47
|70
|1038.0
|975
|463
|1106
|4.59
|Kansas City
|38
|80
|1026.0
|1041
|402
|906
|5.18
|Oakland
|33
|83
|1018.0
|1062
|494
|934
|5.80
