Through August 12

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas4029661109025412164634.271
Boston3954563103425414129540.262
Toronto4057525105420810136499.260
L.A. Angels3979570101018720175550.254
Tampa Bay3953612100619918172586.254
Baltimore390856998422021135552.252
Houston39735689951899152550.250
Cleveland39694719862132385439.248
Kansas City395746695219731114448.241
Seattle38605289172029141510.238
Chicago White Sox398848594918911128470.238
Minnesota397451794019816159493.237
Detroit392645791817918108439.234
N.Y. Yankees380450388615212161484.233
Oakland380041184215618111396.222

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Toronto65531052.296035711063.70
Seattle63521029.190629810593.72
Cleveland56611044.19593719303.79
Houston67501043.294238610603.79
Tampa Bay70481042.290234010473.83
Minnesota60581052.194332011253.95
N.Y. Yankees60561032.289537710243.97
Texas69471024.29183349444.05
Baltimore71451039.097536610544.14
Boston61551025.0100933610044.33
Detroit52641033.29733339764.47
L.A. Angels58591036.097944310634.47
Chicago White Sox47701038.097546311064.59
Kansas City38801026.010414029065.18
Oakland33831018.010624949345.80

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

