Through July 26
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Toronto
|3300
|468
|881
|189
|5
|124
|455
|.267
|Chicago White Sox
|3348
|423
|859
|166
|6
|84
|402
|.257
|Boston
|3350
|443
|855
|215
|8
|97
|422
|.255
|Minnesota
|3247
|438
|823
|164
|10
|118
|423
|.253
|Cleveland
|3225
|414
|812
|174
|19
|74
|394
|.252
|Kansas City
|3243
|379
|806
|152
|24
|79
|361
|.249
|N.Y. Yankees
|3255
|520
|802
|139
|6
|165
|495
|.246
|Texas
|3243
|433
|778
|133
|10
|123
|410
|.240
|Houston
|3219
|434
|774
|163
|8
|138
|422
|.240
|Tampa Bay
|3219
|401
|771
|170
|12
|88
|380
|.240
|Seattle
|3237
|397
|763
|149
|12
|107
|379
|.236
|Baltimore
|3245
|403
|762
|176
|13
|97
|381
|.235
|L.A. Angels
|3190
|375
|733
|128
|15
|108
|361
|.230
|Detroit
|3181
|312
|726
|130
|17
|58
|297
|.228
|Oakland
|3235
|336
|693
|151
|7
|80
|312
|.214
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|64
|33
|859.2
|671
|281
|865
|3.03
|N.Y. Yankees
|66
|31
|872.2
|703
|248
|888
|3.15
|Tampa Bay
|52
|44
|854.2
|755
|240
|822
|3.41
|Seattle
|52
|45
|862.2
|769
|272
|815
|3.58
|Minnesota
|52
|44
|851.1
|770
|280
|767
|3.89
|Cleveland
|48
|47
|839.1
|764
|276
|773
|3.89
|Toronto
|53
|43
|853.0
|806
|250
|817
|3.94
|Baltimore
|48
|48
|849.2
|832
|268
|720
|3.95
|Chicago White Sox
|48
|48
|862.0
|807
|340
|875
|4.03
|L.A. Angels
|40
|56
|845.2
|759
|310
|812
|4.05
|Texas
|43
|52
|846.1
|784
|330
|775
|4.08
|Detroit
|39
|58
|844.0
|789
|287
|717
|4.17
|Boston
|49
|48
|865.1
|812
|315
|828
|4.29
|Oakland
|36
|63
|868.1
|821
|319
|751
|4.33
|Kansas City
|39
|57
|844.0
|866
|369
|704
|4.70
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.