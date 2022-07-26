Through July 26

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto33004688811895124455.267
Chicago White Sox3348423859166684402.257
Boston3350443855215897422.255
Minnesota324743882316410118423.253
Cleveland32254148121741974394.252
Kansas City32433798061522479361.249
N.Y. Yankees32555208021396165495.246
Texas324343377813310123410.240
Houston32194347741638138422.240
Tampa Bay32194017711701288380.240
Seattle323739776314912107379.236
Baltimore32454037621761397381.235
L.A. Angels319037573312815108361.230
Detroit31813127261301758297.228
Oakland3235336693151780312.214

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston6433859.26712818653.03
N.Y. Yankees6631872.27032488883.15
Tampa Bay5244854.27552408223.41
Seattle5245862.27692728153.58
Minnesota5244851.17702807673.89
Cleveland4847839.17642767733.89
Toronto5343853.08062508173.94
Baltimore4848849.28322687203.95
Chicago White Sox4848862.08073408754.03
L.A. Angels4056845.27593108124.05
Texas4352846.17843307754.08
Detroit3958844.07892877174.17
Boston4948865.18123158284.29
Oakland3663868.18213197514.33
Kansas City3957844.08663697044.70

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

