Through September 16
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Chicago White Sox
|4999
|625
|1311
|245
|8
|134
|594
|.262
|Toronto
|4933
|670
|1288
|279
|9
|172
|655
|.261
|Boston
|4942
|653
|1278
|320
|11
|136
|624
|.259
|Cleveland
|4848
|590
|1220
|249
|22
|111
|563
|.252
|Minnesota
|4794
|618
|1195
|238
|16
|164
|593
|.249
|Houston
|4804
|652
|1182
|252
|11
|188
|632
|.246
|Texas
|4868
|643
|1181
|204
|19
|177
|612
|.243
|Tampa Bay
|4803
|606
|1164
|261
|15
|127
|577
|.242
|Kansas City
|4810
|558
|1159
|214
|34
|121
|536
|.241
|N.Y. Yankees
|4798
|709
|1147
|195
|8
|224
|672
|.239
|Baltimore
|4764
|593
|1123
|249
|19
|149
|561
|.236
|Detroit
|4730
|471
|1085
|208
|25
|90
|450
|.229
|Seattle
|4718
|595
|1082
|203
|17
|172
|570
|.229
|L.A. Angels
|4784
|545
|1092
|184
|29
|170
|523
|.228
|Oakland
|4728
|503
|1024
|225
|11
|123
|474
|.217
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|94
|50
|1282.1
|995
|408
|1326
|2.93
|N.Y. Yankees
|87
|56
|1285.1
|1050
|373
|1282
|3.28
|Tampa Bay
|80
|63
|1271.2
|1112
|339
|1236
|3.35
|Seattle
|80
|62
|1271.0
|1116
|389
|1220
|3.44
|Cleveland
|76
|66
|1264.0
|1104
|400
|1199
|3.62
|L.A. Angels
|61
|82
|1268.0
|1115
|479
|1203
|3.84
|Baltimore
|75
|67
|1258.2
|1234
|381
|1062
|3.88
|Toronto
|81
|63
|1283.0
|1208
|369
|1237
|3.89
|Chicago White Sox
|74
|70
|1284.0
|1178
|473
|1287
|3.91
|Minnesota
|72
|70
|1261.1
|1151
|420
|1185
|3.98
|Detroit
|54
|89
|1247.0
|1183
|439
|1041
|4.13
|Texas
|62
|81
|1269.0
|1187
|522
|1175
|4.22
|Boston
|69
|74
|1273.0
|1229
|463
|1199
|4.45
|Oakland
|52
|92
|1268.2
|1233
|459
|1061
|4.51
|Kansas City
|57
|87
|1260.1
|1331
|527
|1054
|4.71
