Through September 16

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Chicago White Sox499962513112458134594.262
Toronto493367012882799172655.261
Boston4942653127832011136624.259
Cleveland4848590122024922111563.252
Minnesota4794618119523816164593.249
Houston4804652118225211188632.246
Texas4868643118120419177612.243
Tampa Bay4803606116426115127577.242
Kansas City4810558115921434121536.241
N.Y. Yankees479870911471958224672.239
Baltimore4764593112324919149561.236
Detroit473047110852082590450.229
Seattle4718595108220317172570.229
L.A. Angels4784545109218429170523.228
Oakland4728503102422511123474.217

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston94501282.199540813262.93
N.Y. Yankees87561285.1105037312823.28
Tampa Bay80631271.2111233912363.35
Seattle80621271.0111638912203.44
Cleveland76661264.0110440011993.62
L.A. Angels61821268.0111547912033.84
Baltimore75671258.2123438110623.88
Toronto81631283.0120836912373.89
Chicago White Sox74701284.0117847312873.91
Minnesota72701261.1115142011853.98
Detroit54891247.0118343910414.13
Texas62811269.0118752211754.22
Boston69741273.0122946311994.45
Oakland52921268.2123345910614.51
Kansas City57871260.1133152710544.71

