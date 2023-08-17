Through August 17

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas4205691114126415169661.271
Boston4085578106525915134553.261
Toronto4187546108521210139520.259
Tampa Bay4137636106120819177608.256
Houston4147599104319710159579.252
L.A. Angels4134580103619120180560.251
Baltimore4080584102222721139567.250
Cleveland411349010302212488457.250
Kansas City4103490100120032119471.244
Minnesota411354098120116167516.239
Seattle40425539602149147535.238
Chicago White Sox412349897919411131482.237
Detroit406447795618419119459.235
N.Y. Yankees395651491315413163494.231
Oakland397543588816718119420.223

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Toronto67551088.298736711403.70
Seattle65551076.295831010913.73
Cleveland58631079.09963809693.78
Houston70521087.297539710913.78
Tampa Bay73501086.295335010873.86
Minnesota63591088.197633011643.92
Texas72491070.19543429953.96
N.Y. Yankees60611073.093839910664.04
Baltimore74471084.0101038110934.13
Boston63571060.0104334110354.34
Detroit54661067.2101334610074.48
L.A. Angels60621078.0102646811104.54
Chicago White Sox48731073.0100048011374.58
Kansas City39831063.010834229455.20
Oakland34871059.211165199765.75

