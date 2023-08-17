Through August 17
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|4205
|691
|1141
|264
|15
|169
|661
|.271
|Boston
|4085
|578
|1065
|259
|15
|134
|553
|.261
|Toronto
|4187
|546
|1085
|212
|10
|139
|520
|.259
|Tampa Bay
|4137
|636
|1061
|208
|19
|177
|608
|.256
|Houston
|4147
|599
|1043
|197
|10
|159
|579
|.252
|L.A. Angels
|4134
|580
|1036
|191
|20
|180
|560
|.251
|Baltimore
|4080
|584
|1022
|227
|21
|139
|567
|.250
|Cleveland
|4113
|490
|1030
|221
|24
|88
|457
|.250
|Kansas City
|4103
|490
|1001
|200
|32
|119
|471
|.244
|Minnesota
|4113
|540
|981
|201
|16
|167
|516
|.239
|Seattle
|4042
|553
|960
|214
|9
|147
|535
|.238
|Chicago White Sox
|4123
|498
|979
|194
|11
|131
|482
|.237
|Detroit
|4064
|477
|956
|184
|19
|119
|459
|.235
|N.Y. Yankees
|3956
|514
|913
|154
|13
|163
|494
|.231
|Oakland
|3975
|435
|888
|167
|18
|119
|420
|.223
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Toronto
|67
|55
|1088.2
|987
|367
|1140
|3.70
|Seattle
|65
|55
|1076.2
|958
|310
|1091
|3.73
|Cleveland
|58
|63
|1079.0
|996
|380
|969
|3.78
|Houston
|70
|52
|1087.2
|975
|397
|1091
|3.78
|Tampa Bay
|73
|50
|1086.2
|953
|350
|1087
|3.86
|Minnesota
|63
|59
|1088.1
|976
|330
|1164
|3.92
|Texas
|72
|49
|1070.1
|954
|342
|995
|3.96
|N.Y. Yankees
|60
|61
|1073.0
|938
|399
|1066
|4.04
|Baltimore
|74
|47
|1084.0
|1010
|381
|1093
|4.13
|Boston
|63
|57
|1060.0
|1043
|341
|1035
|4.34
|Detroit
|54
|66
|1067.2
|1013
|346
|1007
|4.48
|L.A. Angels
|60
|62
|1078.0
|1026
|468
|1110
|4.54
|Chicago White Sox
|48
|73
|1073.0
|1000
|480
|1137
|4.58
|Kansas City
|39
|83
|1063.0
|1083
|422
|945
|5.20
|Oakland
|34
|87
|1059.2
|1116
|519
|976
|5.75
