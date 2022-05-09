Through May 9

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Cleveland94713224351823130.257
Tampa Bay97013023849628122.245
L.A. Angels98013923645436134.241
N.Y. Yankees88912321439137116.241
Minnesota93411722250130110.238
Toronto98811523451034114.237
Baltimore935962174731893.232
Seattle96111822140631115.230
Boston975952225921694.228
Chicago White Sox880891984012384.225
Kansas City825781833341370.222
Texas87010919331124103.222
Detroit878781933631176.220
Houston94611020543336108.217
Oakland909961823841988.200

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
N.Y. Yankees198242.2196782532.60
Houston1811256.1201802312.95
Minnesota1811255.0208772623.11
Tampa Bay1811257.1204792563.25
Chicago White Sox1413240.01991092623.34
Detroit819233.1199811963.55
L.A. Angels1911266.0214862373.55
Seattle1316254.0223952433.65
Baltimore1117245.0231882043.71
Boston1019259.1216972633.71
Oakland1018245.2222832213.81
Toronto1713265.1248792423.83
Cleveland1414245.2205872303.99
Texas1115230.0195992294.07
Kansas City916222.0216911734.50

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you