Through May 9
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Cleveland
|947
|132
|243
|51
|8
|23
|130
|.257
|Tampa Bay
|970
|130
|238
|49
|6
|28
|122
|.245
|L.A. Angels
|980
|139
|236
|45
|4
|36
|134
|.241
|N.Y. Yankees
|889
|123
|214
|39
|1
|37
|116
|.241
|Minnesota
|934
|117
|222
|50
|1
|30
|110
|.238
|Toronto
|988
|115
|234
|51
|0
|34
|114
|.237
|Baltimore
|935
|96
|217
|47
|3
|18
|93
|.232
|Seattle
|961
|118
|221
|40
|6
|31
|115
|.230
|Boston
|975
|95
|222
|59
|2
|16
|94
|.228
|Chicago White Sox
|880
|89
|198
|40
|1
|23
|84
|.225
|Kansas City
|825
|78
|183
|33
|4
|13
|70
|.222
|Texas
|870
|109
|193
|31
|1
|24
|103
|.222
|Detroit
|878
|78
|193
|36
|3
|11
|76
|.220
|Houston
|946
|110
|205
|43
|3
|36
|108
|.217
|Oakland
|909
|96
|182
|38
|4
|19
|88
|.200
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|N.Y. Yankees
|19
|8
|242.2
|196
|78
|253
|2.60
|Houston
|18
|11
|256.1
|201
|80
|231
|2.95
|Minnesota
|18
|11
|255.0
|208
|77
|262
|3.11
|Tampa Bay
|18
|11
|257.1
|204
|79
|256
|3.25
|Chicago White Sox
|14
|13
|240.0
|199
|109
|262
|3.34
|Detroit
|8
|19
|233.1
|199
|81
|196
|3.55
|L.A. Angels
|19
|11
|266.0
|214
|86
|237
|3.55
|Seattle
|13
|16
|254.0
|223
|95
|243
|3.65
|Baltimore
|11
|17
|245.0
|231
|88
|204
|3.71
|Boston
|10
|19
|259.1
|216
|97
|263
|3.71
|Oakland
|10
|18
|245.2
|222
|83
|221
|3.81
|Toronto
|17
|13
|265.1
|248
|79
|242
|3.83
|Cleveland
|14
|14
|245.2
|205
|87
|230
|3.99
|Texas
|11
|15
|230.0
|195
|99
|229
|4.07
|Kansas City
|9
|16
|222.0
|216
|91
|173
|4.50
