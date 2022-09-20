Through September 20
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Chicago White Sox
|5114
|642
|1334
|250
|8
|137
|611
|.261
|Toronto
|5027
|686
|1311
|284
|9
|177
|671
|.261
|Boston
|5038
|668
|1307
|329
|11
|136
|639
|.259
|Cleveland
|5035
|617
|1270
|256
|24
|116
|586
|.252
|Minnesota
|4977
|635
|1234
|242
|16
|169
|609
|.248
|Houston
|4942
|677
|1221
|258
|11
|198
|657
|.247
|Kansas City
|4920
|571
|1190
|220
|35
|122
|549
|.242
|Texas
|4969
|651
|1203
|206
|19
|181
|620
|.242
|Tampa Bay
|4932
|619
|1196
|268
|15
|130
|590
|.242
|N.Y. Yankees
|4908
|728
|1178
|202
|8
|231
|690
|.240
|Baltimore
|4891
|604
|1148
|254
|20
|152
|572
|.235
|Detroit
|4869
|493
|1115
|215
|27
|93
|471
|.229
|L.A. Angels
|4911
|561
|1123
|189
|29
|176
|539
|.229
|Seattle
|4851
|613
|1110
|209
|18
|180
|588
|.229
|Oakland
|4825
|513
|1042
|227
|12
|125
|484
|.216
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|97
|51
|1318.1
|1019
|421
|1373
|2.92
|Tampa Bay
|82
|65
|1307.2
|1139
|342
|1272
|3.34
|N.Y. Yankees
|88
|58
|1311.0
|1076
|389
|1313
|3.34
|Seattle
|81
|65
|1304.0
|1147
|398
|1263
|3.46
|Cleveland
|80
|67
|1315.0
|1143
|409
|1245
|3.57
|L.A. Angels
|64
|83
|1304.0
|1144
|496
|1242
|3.86
|Chicago White Sox
|76
|71
|1313.2
|1193
|483
|1321
|3.86
|Toronto
|83
|64
|1310.0
|1231
|381
|1260
|3.88
|Baltimore
|76
|70
|1292.2
|1271
|394
|1094
|3.94
|Minnesota
|73
|74
|1309.0
|1200
|441
|1220
|3.98
|Detroit
|56
|91
|1286.0
|1208
|449
|1077
|4.11
|Texas
|63
|83
|1294.0
|1214
|529
|1193
|4.23
|Boston
|71
|75
|1300.0
|1260
|471
|1224
|4.45
|Oakland
|53
|94
|1293.2
|1266
|465
|1078
|4.56
|Kansas City
|58
|89
|1285.1
|1360
|541
|1076
|4.73
