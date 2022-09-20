Through September 20

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Chicago White Sox511464213342508137611.261
Toronto502768613112849177671.261
Boston5038668130732911136639.259
Cleveland5035617127025624116586.252
Minnesota4977635123424216169609.248
Houston4942677122125811198657.247
Kansas City4920571119022035122549.242
Texas4969651120320619181620.242
Tampa Bay4932619119626815130590.242
N.Y. Yankees490872811782028231690.240
Baltimore4891604114825420152572.235
Detroit486949311152152793471.229
L.A. Angels4911561112318929176539.229
Seattle4851613111020918180588.229
Oakland4825513104222712125484.216

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston97511318.1101942113732.92
Tampa Bay82651307.2113934212723.34
N.Y. Yankees88581311.0107638913133.34
Seattle81651304.0114739812633.46
Cleveland80671315.0114340912453.57
L.A. Angels64831304.0114449612423.86
Chicago White Sox76711313.2119348313213.86
Toronto83641310.0123138112603.88
Baltimore76701292.2127139410943.94
Minnesota73741309.0120044112203.98
Detroit56911286.0120844910774.11
Texas63831294.0121452911934.23
Boston71751300.0126047112244.45
Oakland53941293.2126646510784.56
Kansas City58891285.1136054110764.73

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you