Through August 8

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas3925653106724711161626.272
Boston3831549100424614126526.262
Toronto3921519102220510134493.261
Tampa Bay382359397419616166569.255
L.A. Angels388355698717919172536.254
Baltimore378255495821618129537.253
Cleveland38454589622042284429.250
Houston38245389491829146520.248
Minnesota384751091819216155486.239
Kansas City381344290618630105424.238
Chicago White Sox388346992218411125455.237
Seattle37645118861978137493.235
Detroit379143788017317103423.232
N.Y. Yankees369948585315012156466.231
Oakland370740682615418109391.223

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Toronto64501018.293734910773.77
Houston64491008.291237810263.78
Tampa Bay68461006.286732910193.79
Seattle60521002.189528810263.80
Cleveland54591009.19253598983.83
Minnesota60541020.189231010883.83
N.Y. Yankees58551006.28723719973.95
Baltimore70421004.093235010214.04
Texas6746998.29043309214.10
Boston5854989.09783259574.36
L.A. Angels56581010.095442610444.45
Detroit4963998.29493179414.54
Chicago White Sox46681010.094544410694.58
Kansas City3678992.010093928845.21
Oakland3281992.010334829095.82

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

