Through August 8
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|3925
|653
|1067
|247
|11
|161
|626
|.272
|Boston
|3831
|549
|1004
|246
|14
|126
|526
|.262
|Toronto
|3921
|519
|1022
|205
|10
|134
|493
|.261
|Tampa Bay
|3823
|593
|974
|196
|16
|166
|569
|.255
|L.A. Angels
|3883
|556
|987
|179
|19
|172
|536
|.254
|Baltimore
|3782
|554
|958
|216
|18
|129
|537
|.253
|Cleveland
|3845
|458
|962
|204
|22
|84
|429
|.250
|Houston
|3824
|538
|949
|182
|9
|146
|520
|.248
|Minnesota
|3847
|510
|918
|192
|16
|155
|486
|.239
|Kansas City
|3813
|442
|906
|186
|30
|105
|424
|.238
|Chicago White Sox
|3883
|469
|922
|184
|11
|125
|455
|.237
|Seattle
|3764
|511
|886
|197
|8
|137
|493
|.235
|Detroit
|3791
|437
|880
|173
|17
|103
|423
|.232
|N.Y. Yankees
|3699
|485
|853
|150
|12
|156
|466
|.231
|Oakland
|3707
|406
|826
|154
|18
|109
|391
|.223
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Toronto
|64
|50
|1018.2
|937
|349
|1077
|3.77
|Houston
|64
|49
|1008.2
|912
|378
|1026
|3.78
|Tampa Bay
|68
|46
|1006.2
|867
|329
|1019
|3.79
|Seattle
|60
|52
|1002.1
|895
|288
|1026
|3.80
|Cleveland
|54
|59
|1009.1
|925
|359
|898
|3.83
|Minnesota
|60
|54
|1020.1
|892
|310
|1088
|3.83
|N.Y. Yankees
|58
|55
|1006.2
|872
|371
|997
|3.95
|Baltimore
|70
|42
|1004.0
|932
|350
|1021
|4.04
|Texas
|67
|46
|998.2
|904
|330
|921
|4.10
|Boston
|58
|54
|989.0
|978
|325
|957
|4.36
|L.A. Angels
|56
|58
|1010.0
|954
|426
|1044
|4.45
|Detroit
|49
|63
|998.2
|949
|317
|941
|4.54
|Chicago White Sox
|46
|68
|1010.0
|945
|444
|1069
|4.58
|Kansas City
|36
|78
|992.0
|1009
|392
|884
|5.21
|Oakland
|32
|81
|992.0
|1033
|482
|909
|5.82
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.