Through June 27

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Boston2521351659175670339.261
Toronto2446339623137495330.255
Chicago White Sox2463294621119659277.252
Minnesota2475328621131783315.251
Cleveland23253085821291654294.250
N.Y. Yankees2417367580974121347.240
L.A. Angels25053155961091292305.238
Houston2383309566118799301.238
Kansas City24012745701141857260.237
Texas240330656689790286.236
Tampa Bay24042925651171067278.235
Seattle2483293581115878282.234
Baltimore25013025761291174286.230
Detroit2350216532951341207.226
Oakland2414235509119751216.211

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
N.Y. Yankees5320658.15181886692.94
Houston4527636.25082076153.05
Tampa Bay4032643.15311836333.18
Boston4231653.15632106173.54
Seattle3440652.25822156153.74
Cleveland3632604.05352065633.75
Minnesota4133655.05942146043.78
L.A. Angels3540665.15752366083.79
Texas3437632.25682495863.94
Toronto4032639.06131915994.04
Baltimore3440653.16532135204.06
Detroit2844629.05702175594.12
Chicago White Sox3437640.06002686744.13
Oakland2549649.16342505584.41
Kansas City2645624.06382795134.98

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you