Through June 27
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Boston
|2521
|351
|659
|175
|6
|70
|339
|.261
|Toronto
|2446
|339
|623
|137
|4
|95
|330
|.255
|Chicago White Sox
|2463
|294
|621
|119
|6
|59
|277
|.252
|Minnesota
|2475
|328
|621
|131
|7
|83
|315
|.251
|Cleveland
|2325
|308
|582
|129
|16
|54
|294
|.250
|N.Y. Yankees
|2417
|367
|580
|97
|4
|121
|347
|.240
|L.A. Angels
|2505
|315
|596
|109
|12
|92
|305
|.238
|Houston
|2383
|309
|566
|118
|7
|99
|301
|.238
|Kansas City
|2401
|274
|570
|114
|18
|57
|260
|.237
|Texas
|2403
|306
|566
|89
|7
|90
|286
|.236
|Tampa Bay
|2404
|292
|565
|117
|10
|67
|278
|.235
|Seattle
|2483
|293
|581
|115
|8
|78
|282
|.234
|Baltimore
|2501
|302
|576
|129
|11
|74
|286
|.230
|Detroit
|2350
|216
|532
|95
|13
|41
|207
|.226
|Oakland
|2414
|235
|509
|119
|7
|51
|216
|.211
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|N.Y. Yankees
|53
|20
|658.1
|518
|188
|669
|2.94
|Houston
|45
|27
|636.2
|508
|207
|615
|3.05
|Tampa Bay
|40
|32
|643.1
|531
|183
|633
|3.18
|Boston
|42
|31
|653.1
|563
|210
|617
|3.54
|Seattle
|34
|40
|652.2
|582
|215
|615
|3.74
|Cleveland
|36
|32
|604.0
|535
|206
|563
|3.75
|Minnesota
|41
|33
|655.0
|594
|214
|604
|3.78
|L.A. Angels
|35
|40
|665.1
|575
|236
|608
|3.79
|Texas
|34
|37
|632.2
|568
|249
|586
|3.94
|Toronto
|40
|32
|639.0
|613
|191
|599
|4.04
|Baltimore
|34
|40
|653.1
|653
|213
|520
|4.06
|Detroit
|28
|44
|629.0
|570
|217
|559
|4.12
|Chicago White Sox
|34
|37
|640.0
|600
|268
|674
|4.13
|Oakland
|25
|49
|649.1
|634
|250
|558
|4.41
|Kansas City
|26
|45
|624.0
|638
|279
|513
|4.98
