Through June 10
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|2159
|389
|593
|132
|8
|82
|374
|.275
|Tampa Bay
|2218
|380
|584
|118
|11
|110
|363
|.263
|Toronto
|2250
|297
|590
|118
|7
|75
|280
|.262
|Boston
|2186
|319
|569
|144
|6
|69
|306
|.260
|L.A. Angels
|2199
|313
|564
|101
|7
|88
|305
|.256
|Baltimore
|2123
|306
|527
|117
|11
|72
|296
|.248
|Houston
|2156
|292
|533
|108
|4
|71
|279
|.247
|Cleveland
|2125
|241
|507
|117
|12
|40
|224
|.239
|Chicago White Sox
|2205
|273
|525
|110
|7
|68
|266
|.238
|N.Y. Yankees
|2152
|299
|504
|81
|10
|100
|290
|.234
|Kansas City
|2097
|239
|482
|99
|15
|61
|227
|.230
|Minnesota
|2152
|273
|492
|100
|7
|81
|259
|.229
|Seattle
|2066
|269
|466
|102
|5
|65
|259
|.226
|Oakland
|2160
|235
|484
|90
|7
|62
|227
|.224
|Detroit
|2058
|218
|457
|91
|5
|51
|211
|.222
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|36
|28
|572.0
|510
|194
|606
|3.29
|Minnesota
|32
|32
|574.0
|480
|188
|611
|3.45
|Tampa Bay
|47
|19
|585.0
|488
|210
|560
|3.52
|Texas
|40
|22
|548.1
|476
|169
|516
|3.64
|N.Y. Yankees
|37
|28
|581.2
|488
|217
|583
|3.65
|Cleveland
|30
|33
|568.0
|535
|181
|487
|3.76
|Toronto
|36
|29
|578.2
|511
|207
|608
|3.76
|Seattle
|30
|32
|553.2
|516
|159
|561
|4.02
|Baltimore
|39
|24
|567.1
|552
|201
|587
|4.20
|L.A. Angels
|35
|30
|573.2
|525
|235
|558
|4.20
|Detroit
|26
|35
|542.2
|508
|172
|490
|4.44
|Chicago White Sox
|29
|36
|574.1
|523
|250
|595
|4.62
|Boston
|32
|32
|562.0
|559
|190
|544
|4.68
|Kansas City
|18
|45
|548.1
|543
|230
|535
|5.07
|Oakland
|15
|50
|568.0
|614
|301
|488
|6.50
