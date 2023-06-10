Through June 10

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas2159389593132882374.275
Tampa Bay221838058411811110363.263
Toronto2250297590118775280.262
Boston2186319569144669306.260
L.A. Angels2199313564101788305.256
Baltimore21233065271171172296.248
Houston2156292533108471279.247
Cleveland21252415071171240224.239
Chicago White Sox2205273525110768266.238
N.Y. Yankees21522995048110100290.234
Kansas City2097239482991561227.230
Minnesota2152273492100781259.229
Seattle2066269466102565259.226
Oakland216023548490762227.224
Detroit205821845791551211.222

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston3628572.05101946063.29
Minnesota3232574.04801886113.45
Tampa Bay4719585.04882105603.52
Texas4022548.14761695163.64
N.Y. Yankees3728581.24882175833.65
Cleveland3033568.05351814873.76
Toronto3629578.25112076083.76
Seattle3032553.25161595614.02
Baltimore3924567.15522015874.20
L.A. Angels3530573.25252355584.20
Detroit2635542.25081724904.44
Chicago White Sox2936574.15232505954.62
Boston3232562.05591905444.68
Kansas City1845548.15432305355.07
Oakland1550568.06143014886.50

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

