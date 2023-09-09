Through September 9
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|4872
|765
|1296
|293
|15
|197
|734
|.266
|Boston
|4851
|699
|1272
|306
|17
|167
|671
|.262
|Houston
|4889
|731
|1271
|244
|14
|196
|708
|.260
|Toronto
|4846
|650
|1262
|258
|14
|163
|619
|.260
|Tampa Bay
|4798
|753
|1237
|236
|22
|205
|722
|.258
|Baltimore
|4768
|712
|1230
|270
|24
|163
|690
|.258
|L.A. Angels
|4820
|663
|1200
|224
|25
|202
|638
|.249
|Cleveland
|4832
|576
|1205
|256
|27
|106
|539
|.249
|Seattle
|4783
|674
|1167
|252
|11
|190
|650
|.244
|Kansas City
|4768
|578
|1158
|232
|38
|142
|557
|.243
|Minnesota
|4775
|656
|1155
|236
|18
|200
|629
|.242
|Chicago White Sox
|4811
|581
|1160
|233
|12
|156
|557
|.241
|Detroit
|4765
|558
|1119
|209
|23
|142
|536
|.235
|N.Y. Yankees
|4610
|596
|1048
|181
|13
|202
|575
|.227
|Oakland
|4635
|521
|1043
|199
|19
|149
|502
|.225
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Toronto
|78
|63
|1259.0
|1143
|416
|1323
|3.72
|Seattle
|79
|62
|1260.2
|1139
|354
|1269
|3.72
|Tampa Bay
|86
|56
|1262.1
|1096
|389
|1287
|3.79
|Minnesota
|74
|67
|1263.0
|1130
|396
|1318
|3.93
|Cleveland
|68
|74
|1270.2
|1183
|460
|1147
|3.95
|Houston
|80
|62
|1268.1
|1168
|466
|1274
|3.97
|N.Y. Yankees
|70
|71
|1251.2
|1102
|442
|1251
|4.00
|Baltimore
|89
|51
|1257.0
|1161
|416
|1266
|4.01
|Texas
|76
|64
|1244.2
|1155
|425
|1164
|4.32
|Detroit
|64
|77
|1254.2
|1180
|418
|1171
|4.45
|Boston
|72
|69
|1246.0
|1261
|432
|1220
|4.58
|L.A. Angels
|65
|77
|1254.0
|1233
|555
|1273
|4.73
|Chicago White Sox
|55
|86
|1248.2
|1197
|572
|1298
|4.89
|Kansas City
|44
|98
|1235.0
|1264
|478
|1116
|5.21
|Oakland
|44
|97
|1237.2
|1294
|604
|1133
|5.59
