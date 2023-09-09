Through September 9

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas4872765129629315197734.266
Boston4851699127230617167671.262
Houston4889731127124414196708.260
Toronto4846650126225814163619.260
Tampa Bay4798753123723622205722.258
Baltimore4768712123027024163690.258
L.A. Angels4820663120022425202638.249
Cleveland4832576120525627106539.249
Seattle4783674116725211190650.244
Kansas City4768578115823238142557.243
Minnesota4775656115523618200629.242
Chicago White Sox4811581116023312156557.241
Detroit4765558111920923142536.235
N.Y. Yankees4610596104818113202575.227
Oakland4635521104319919149502.225

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Toronto78631259.0114341613233.72
Seattle79621260.2113935412693.72
Tampa Bay86561262.1109638912873.79
Minnesota74671263.0113039613183.93
Cleveland68741270.2118346011473.95
Houston80621268.1116846612743.97
N.Y. Yankees70711251.2110244212514.00
Baltimore89511257.0116141612664.01
Texas76641244.2115542511644.32
Detroit64771254.2118041811714.45
Boston72691246.0126143212204.58
L.A. Angels65771254.0123355512734.73
Chicago White Sox55861248.2119757212984.89
Kansas City44981235.0126447811165.21
Oakland44971237.2129460411335.59

