Through May 9
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Tampa Bay
|1223
|228
|336
|71
|4
|73
|217
|.275
|Boston
|1242
|208
|336
|80
|2
|47
|199
|.271
|Texas
|1169
|223
|310
|67
|3
|46
|215
|.265
|L.A. Angels
|1226
|190
|322
|50
|3
|48
|187
|.263
|Toronto
|1213
|173
|317
|68
|2
|40
|162
|.261
|Baltimore
|1184
|186
|301
|66
|3
|41
|179
|.254
|Chicago White Sox
|1248
|160
|300
|68
|2
|38
|157
|.240
|Houston
|1175
|153
|280
|56
|2
|31
|147
|.238
|Kansas City
|1213
|148
|289
|65
|10
|33
|140
|.238
|Detroit
|1167
|127
|272
|59
|2
|30
|125
|.233
|Oakland
|1206
|139
|279
|50
|5
|37
|133
|.231
|N.Y. Yankees
|1173
|147
|271
|43
|5
|46
|140
|.231
|Seattle
|1168
|149
|261
|62
|2
|37
|145
|.223
|Cleveland
|1172
|124
|261
|58
|5
|19
|113
|.223
|Minnesota
|1162
|152
|256
|49
|6
|45
|145
|.220
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Tampa Bay
|29
|7
|322.2
|248
|116
|317
|2.93
|Minnesota
|19
|16
|313.1
|256
|97
|339
|3.33
|Houston
|17
|18
|311.2
|282
|105
|329
|3.41
|Seattle
|17
|18
|318.2
|270
|100
|321
|3.45
|N.Y. Yankees
|19
|17
|318.1
|262
|117
|338
|3.56
|Texas
|21
|13
|301.1
|259
|98
|284
|3.70
|Cleveland
|16
|19
|316.0
|297
|101
|258
|3.82
|Toronto
|21
|14
|308.0
|286
|101
|322
|4.06
|L.A. Angels
|20
|16
|319.2
|285
|131
|316
|4.25
|Baltimore
|22
|13
|313.0
|301
|112
|314
|4.40
|Detroit
|16
|18
|305.0
|275
|97
|260
|4.51
|Boston
|21
|15
|318.0
|318
|106
|301
|4.84
|Kansas City
|10
|26
|315.2
|332
|130
|300
|5.62
|Chicago White Sox
|12
|24
|317.1
|333
|152
|357
|5.70
|Oakland
|8
|28
|316.0
|361
|182
|264
|7.26
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.