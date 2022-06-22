Through June 22

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Boston2378327613161666317.258
Chicago White Sox2298282584111558266.254
Toronto2305314584129487306.253
Minnesota2316305581123478292.251
Cleveland21502895351201450276.249
N.Y. Yankees2260348558964112329.247
Kansas City22742615441091653247.239
Houston2215289529109790281.239
L.A. Angels23803025641041188292.237
Texas227529453683786273.236
Seattle2309272539104873263.233
Tampa Bay22632745241081064261.232
Baltimore23342785341151068265.229
Detroit2210196501911137188.227
Oakland2242219470110749201.210

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
N.Y. Yankees5018612.14771706252.88
Houston4225591.14841855643.03
Tampa Bay3731606.15021725873.16
Cleveland3528560.04811795293.58
Boston3831617.15322005883.63
Minnesota3831610.05562015693.85
Seattle3039608.25471985703.87
L.A. Angels3338629.15462205613.90
Toronto3830605.05711765633.96
Texas3235596.25382355604.00
Detroit2642595.05401985294.04
Chicago White Sox3333595.05562576244.10
Baltimore3039612.16262004874.25
Oakland2346605.15952255184.37
Kansas City2542589.06022664794.98

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

