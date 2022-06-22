Through June 22
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Boston
|2378
|327
|613
|161
|6
|66
|317
|.258
|Chicago White Sox
|2298
|282
|584
|111
|5
|58
|266
|.254
|Toronto
|2305
|314
|584
|129
|4
|87
|306
|.253
|Minnesota
|2316
|305
|581
|123
|4
|78
|292
|.251
|Cleveland
|2150
|289
|535
|120
|14
|50
|276
|.249
|N.Y. Yankees
|2260
|348
|558
|96
|4
|112
|329
|.247
|Kansas City
|2274
|261
|544
|109
|16
|53
|247
|.239
|Houston
|2215
|289
|529
|109
|7
|90
|281
|.239
|L.A. Angels
|2380
|302
|564
|104
|11
|88
|292
|.237
|Texas
|2275
|294
|536
|83
|7
|86
|273
|.236
|Seattle
|2309
|272
|539
|104
|8
|73
|263
|.233
|Tampa Bay
|2263
|274
|524
|108
|10
|64
|261
|.232
|Baltimore
|2334
|278
|534
|115
|10
|68
|265
|.229
|Detroit
|2210
|196
|501
|91
|11
|37
|188
|.227
|Oakland
|2242
|219
|470
|110
|7
|49
|201
|.210
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|N.Y. Yankees
|50
|18
|612.1
|477
|170
|625
|2.88
|Houston
|42
|25
|591.1
|484
|185
|564
|3.03
|Tampa Bay
|37
|31
|606.1
|502
|172
|587
|3.16
|Cleveland
|35
|28
|560.0
|481
|179
|529
|3.58
|Boston
|38
|31
|617.1
|532
|200
|588
|3.63
|Minnesota
|38
|31
|610.0
|556
|201
|569
|3.85
|Seattle
|30
|39
|608.2
|547
|198
|570
|3.87
|L.A. Angels
|33
|38
|629.1
|546
|220
|561
|3.90
|Toronto
|38
|30
|605.0
|571
|176
|563
|3.96
|Texas
|32
|35
|596.2
|538
|235
|560
|4.00
|Detroit
|26
|42
|595.0
|540
|198
|529
|4.04
|Chicago White Sox
|33
|33
|595.0
|556
|257
|624
|4.10
|Baltimore
|30
|39
|612.1
|626
|200
|487
|4.25
|Oakland
|23
|46
|605.1
|595
|225
|518
|4.37
|Kansas City
|25
|42
|589.0
|602
|266
|479
|4.98
