Through August 20
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|4271
|700
|1153
|268
|15
|171
|670
|.270
|Boston
|4198
|601
|1100
|264
|15
|141
|576
|.262
|Tampa Bay
|4259
|669
|1104
|215
|19
|183
|641
|.259
|Toronto
|4253
|550
|1097
|213
|10
|140
|524
|.258
|Baltimore
|4158
|600
|1047
|232
|22
|142
|583
|.252
|Houston
|4213
|602
|1058
|201
|10
|162
|582
|.251
|L.A. Angels
|4243
|597
|1062
|195
|20
|184
|575
|.250
|Cleveland
|4211
|499
|1051
|226
|25
|89
|465
|.250
|Kansas City
|4203
|502
|1027
|207
|32
|121
|483
|.244
|Seattle
|4155
|571
|997
|220
|10
|154
|552
|.240
|Minnesota
|4181
|549
|1002
|208
|16
|168
|525
|.240
|Chicago White Sox
|4188
|504
|994
|196
|11
|133
|487
|.237
|Detroit
|4161
|486
|977
|189
|19
|123
|468
|.235
|N.Y. Yankees
|4020
|518
|925
|156
|13
|165
|498
|.230
|Oakland
|4048
|441
|906
|172
|18
|121
|426
|.224
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Toronto
|68
|56
|1106.0
|997
|375
|1160
|3.67
|Seattle
|68
|55
|1103.2
|982
|312
|1105
|3.69
|Cleveland
|59
|65
|1106.0
|1017
|390
|998
|3.76
|Houston
|70
|54
|1105.2
|1001
|400
|1113
|3.82
|Tampa Bay
|75
|51
|1113.2
|980
|355
|1113
|3.89
|Minnesota
|64
|60
|1106.1
|993
|342
|1186
|3.92
|Texas
|72
|51
|1088.1
|983
|349
|1005
|4.02
|N.Y. Yankees
|60
|63
|1091.0
|962
|403
|1081
|4.09
|Baltimore
|76
|47
|1103.0
|1028
|385
|1117
|4.10
|Boston
|65
|58
|1086.0
|1065
|349
|1061
|4.34
|Detroit
|56
|67
|1093.2
|1034
|357
|1027
|4.44
|L.A. Angels
|61
|64
|1106.0
|1069
|482
|1140
|4.65
|Chicago White Sox
|48
|75
|1089.0
|1026
|495
|1148
|4.72
|Kansas City
|40
|85
|1089.0
|1112
|435
|978
|5.17
|Oakland
|34
|89
|1078.2
|1141
|525
|991
|5.76
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.