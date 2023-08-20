Through August 20

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas4271700115326815171670.270
Boston4198601110026415141576.262
Tampa Bay4259669110421519183641.259
Toronto4253550109721310140524.258
Baltimore4158600104723222142583.252
Houston4213602105820110162582.251
L.A. Angels4243597106219520184575.250
Cleveland421149910512262589465.250
Kansas City4203502102720732121483.244
Seattle415557199722010154552.240
Minnesota4181549100220816168525.240
Chicago White Sox418850499419611133487.237
Detroit416148697718919123468.235
N.Y. Yankees402051892515613165498.230
Oakland404844190617218121426.224

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Toronto68561106.099737511603.67
Seattle68551103.298231211053.69
Cleveland59651106.010173909983.76
Houston70541105.2100140011133.82
Tampa Bay75511113.298035511133.89
Minnesota64601106.199334211863.92
Texas72511088.198334910054.02
N.Y. Yankees60631091.096240310814.09
Baltimore76471103.0102838511174.10
Boston65581086.0106534910614.34
Detroit56671093.2103435710274.44
L.A. Angels61641106.0106948211404.65
Chicago White Sox48751089.0102649511484.72
Kansas City40851089.011124359785.17
Oakland34891078.211415259915.76

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

