Through October 2

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto5419755142430412195737.263
Chicago White Sox548267214092639146640.257
Boston5419716139534612151686.257
Cleveland5421675136926630124640.253
Minnesota5350679133326418174651.249
Houston5276721130027612209699.246
Kansas City5296625129724638135600.245
N.Y. Yankees526879412782248246752.243
Texas5324692127721819193656.240
Tampa Bay5301659127429116135627.240
Baltimore5311664125726625170629.237
L.A. Angels5287608123021230188585.233
Detroit5206532120023027103507.231
Seattle5204663119122619189637.229
Oakland5174548111424514132517.215

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston103551409.1109944614752.93
N.Y. Yankees97601408.2114343014183.31
Tampa Bay86721407.0122637413563.37
Cleveland89691419.0122242913513.48
Seattle87701401.0123143113473.53
L.A. Angels72861400.0121652113513.79
Toronto89691408.1133141513643.90
Chicago White Sox78801411.2130352114163.92
Minnesota77811404.0129346113093.99
Baltimore81771398.2137142811763.99
Detroit64931376.0129349311464.04
Texas66911391.0130555912774.23
Boston75831400.0138851513184.57
Oakland561021388.1136849311684.59
Kansas City64941382.0145257811644.68

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you