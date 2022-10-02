Through October 2
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Toronto
|5419
|755
|1424
|304
|12
|195
|737
|.263
|Chicago White Sox
|5482
|672
|1409
|263
|9
|146
|640
|.257
|Boston
|5419
|716
|1395
|346
|12
|151
|686
|.257
|Cleveland
|5421
|675
|1369
|266
|30
|124
|640
|.253
|Minnesota
|5350
|679
|1333
|264
|18
|174
|651
|.249
|Houston
|5276
|721
|1300
|276
|12
|209
|699
|.246
|Kansas City
|5296
|625
|1297
|246
|38
|135
|600
|.245
|N.Y. Yankees
|5268
|794
|1278
|224
|8
|246
|752
|.243
|Texas
|5324
|692
|1277
|218
|19
|193
|656
|.240
|Tampa Bay
|5301
|659
|1274
|291
|16
|135
|627
|.240
|Baltimore
|5311
|664
|1257
|266
|25
|170
|629
|.237
|L.A. Angels
|5287
|608
|1230
|212
|30
|188
|585
|.233
|Detroit
|5206
|532
|1200
|230
|27
|103
|507
|.231
|Seattle
|5204
|663
|1191
|226
|19
|189
|637
|.229
|Oakland
|5174
|548
|1114
|245
|14
|132
|517
|.215
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|103
|55
|1409.1
|1099
|446
|1475
|2.93
|N.Y. Yankees
|97
|60
|1408.2
|1143
|430
|1418
|3.31
|Tampa Bay
|86
|72
|1407.0
|1226
|374
|1356
|3.37
|Cleveland
|89
|69
|1419.0
|1222
|429
|1351
|3.48
|Seattle
|87
|70
|1401.0
|1231
|431
|1347
|3.53
|L.A. Angels
|72
|86
|1400.0
|1216
|521
|1351
|3.79
|Toronto
|89
|69
|1408.1
|1331
|415
|1364
|3.90
|Chicago White Sox
|78
|80
|1411.2
|1303
|521
|1416
|3.92
|Minnesota
|77
|81
|1404.0
|1293
|461
|1309
|3.99
|Baltimore
|81
|77
|1398.2
|1371
|428
|1176
|3.99
|Detroit
|64
|93
|1376.0
|1293
|493
|1146
|4.04
|Texas
|66
|91
|1391.0
|1305
|559
|1277
|4.23
|Boston
|75
|83
|1400.0
|1388
|515
|1318
|4.57
|Oakland
|56
|102
|1388.1
|1368
|493
|1168
|4.59
|Kansas City
|64
|94
|1382.0
|1452
|578
|1164
|4.68
