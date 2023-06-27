Through June 27
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|2739
|460
|743
|170
|9
|104
|441
|.271
|Tampa Bay
|2723
|451
|723
|147
|11
|123
|431
|.266
|Toronto
|2727
|361
|719
|145
|8
|89
|341
|.264
|Boston
|2706
|394
|703
|177
|10
|83
|377
|.260
|L.A. Angels
|2723
|399
|704
|134
|9
|116
|386
|.259
|Baltimore
|2599
|380
|662
|142
|11
|94
|367
|.255
|Cleveland
|2606
|302
|643
|140
|18
|50
|279
|.247
|Houston
|2628
|351
|646
|131
|5
|90
|335
|.246
|Kansas City
|2610
|295
|611
|123
|19
|73
|281
|.234
|Chicago White Sox
|2712
|322
|634
|134
|7
|92
|315
|.234
|Minnesota
|2693
|341
|624
|129
|8
|104
|324
|.232
|Seattle
|2580
|348
|594
|124
|7
|90
|335
|.230
|Detroit
|2602
|291
|597
|119
|10
|69
|282
|.229
|N.Y. Yankees
|2562
|339
|585
|104
|10
|112
|328
|.228
|Oakland
|2644
|280
|581
|107
|7
|74
|272
|.220
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|42
|36
|699.0
|631
|244
|728
|3.57
|Tampa Bay
|54
|27
|716.0
|596
|261
|708
|3.59
|Minnesota
|40
|40
|717.0
|619
|227
|760
|3.67
|N.Y. Yankees
|43
|35
|698.0
|604
|252
|690
|3.67
|Texas
|47
|31
|692.1
|599
|222
|633
|3.80
|Seattle
|38
|39
|687.0
|621
|201
|692
|3.80
|Cleveland
|37
|40
|692.0
|643
|242
|601
|3.84
|Toronto
|43
|36
|699.2
|648
|244
|734
|3.97
|L.A. Angels
|43
|37
|708.0
|651
|281
|705
|4.07
|Baltimore
|48
|29
|691.1
|673
|241
|709
|4.24
|Detroit
|34
|43
|687.2
|635
|218
|649
|4.31
|Boston
|40
|39
|697.0
|675
|224
|667
|4.39
|Chicago White Sox
|34
|46
|708.2
|642
|309
|769
|4.43
|Kansas City
|22
|56
|678.1
|681
|280
|636
|5.21
|Oakland
|20
|60
|703.0
|747
|350
|621
|6.08
