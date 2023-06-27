Through June 27

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas27394607431709104441.271
Tampa Bay272345172314711123431.266
Toronto2727361719145889341.264
Boston27063947031771083377.260
L.A. Angels27233997041349116386.259
Baltimore25993806621421194367.255
Cleveland26063026431401850279.247
Houston2628351646131590335.246
Kansas City26102956111231973281.234
Chicago White Sox2712322634134792315.234
Minnesota26933416241298104324.232
Seattle2580348594124790335.230
Detroit26022915971191069282.229
N.Y. Yankees256233958510410112328.228
Oakland2644280581107774272.220

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston4236699.06312447283.57
Tampa Bay5427716.05962617083.59
Minnesota4040717.06192277603.67
N.Y. Yankees4335698.06042526903.67
Texas4731692.15992226333.80
Seattle3839687.06212016923.80
Cleveland3740692.06432426013.84
Toronto4336699.26482447343.97
L.A. Angels4337708.06512817054.07
Baltimore4829691.16732417094.24
Detroit3443687.26352186494.31
Boston4039697.06752246674.39
Chicago White Sox3446708.26423097694.43
Kansas City2256678.16812806365.21
Oakland2060703.07473506216.08

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

