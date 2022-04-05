Through April 5

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Kansas City0000000.000
Minnesota0000000.000
Chicago White Sox0000000.000
Detroit0000000.000
Cleveland0000000.000
Oakland0000000.000
Texas0000000.000
L.A. Angels0000000.000
Houston0000000.000
Seattle0000000.000
Boston0000000.000
Toronto0000000.000
Tampa Bay0000000.000
N.Y. Yankees0000000.000
Baltimore0000000.000

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Kansas City
Minnesota
Chicago White Sox
Detroit
Cleveland
Oakland
Texas
L.A. Angels
Houston
Seattle
Boston
Toronto
Tampa Bay
N.Y. Yankees
Baltimore

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you