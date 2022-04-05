Through April 5
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Chicago White Sox
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Oakland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|L.A. Angels
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Seattle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Boston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Toronto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|N.Y. Yankees
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Kansas City
|Minnesota
|Chicago White Sox
|Detroit
|Cleveland
|Oakland
|Texas
|L.A. Angels
|Houston
|Seattle
|Boston
|Toronto
|Tampa Bay
|N.Y. Yankees
|Baltimore
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.