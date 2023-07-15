Through July 15

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas32395438942099128521.276
Boston316045983620712100440.265
Toronto31694178261699103394.261
Tampa Bay312550680916813137483.259
L.A. Angels312344880114414136432.256
Baltimore305044777616414110434.254
Cleveland31053697771651962343.250
Houston31054247681547108407.247
Chicago White Sox31673827481569103371.236
Minnesota30863857181539116366.233
Seattle30254087021557103393.232
Kansas City30313377021452178322.232
N.Y. Yankees302140269812611130386.231
Detroit30473517011351585340.230
Oakland30723336801231385321.221

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston5141823.07462868523.65
Minnesota4646823.07002618803.69
Tampa Bay5835823.06982918273.70
Seattle4545804.07112317943.74
Toronto5141818.27512678783.83
N.Y. Yankees4943820.07223017933.84
Cleveland4546818.17652787173.90
Texas5339814.17282617374.01
Baltimore5535808.17732748324.12
Boston4943814.07942627784.31
L.A. Angels4547811.07633438134.44
Detroit4050804.27482567584.46
Chicago White Sox3855826.17683598904.59
Kansas City2665790.18133307205.27
Oakland2568818.08754037396.04

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you