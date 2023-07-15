Through July 15
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|3239
|543
|894
|209
|9
|128
|521
|.276
|Boston
|3160
|459
|836
|207
|12
|100
|440
|.265
|Toronto
|3169
|417
|826
|169
|9
|103
|394
|.261
|Tampa Bay
|3125
|506
|809
|168
|13
|137
|483
|.259
|L.A. Angels
|3123
|448
|801
|144
|14
|136
|432
|.256
|Baltimore
|3050
|447
|776
|164
|14
|110
|434
|.254
|Cleveland
|3105
|369
|777
|165
|19
|62
|343
|.250
|Houston
|3105
|424
|768
|154
|7
|108
|407
|.247
|Chicago White Sox
|3167
|382
|748
|156
|9
|103
|371
|.236
|Minnesota
|3086
|385
|718
|153
|9
|116
|366
|.233
|Seattle
|3025
|408
|702
|155
|7
|103
|393
|.232
|Kansas City
|3031
|337
|702
|145
|21
|78
|322
|.232
|N.Y. Yankees
|3021
|402
|698
|126
|11
|130
|386
|.231
|Detroit
|3047
|351
|701
|135
|15
|85
|340
|.230
|Oakland
|3072
|333
|680
|123
|13
|85
|321
|.221
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|51
|41
|823.0
|746
|286
|852
|3.65
|Minnesota
|46
|46
|823.0
|700
|261
|880
|3.69
|Tampa Bay
|58
|35
|823.0
|698
|291
|827
|3.70
|Seattle
|45
|45
|804.0
|711
|231
|794
|3.74
|Toronto
|51
|41
|818.2
|751
|267
|878
|3.83
|N.Y. Yankees
|49
|43
|820.0
|722
|301
|793
|3.84
|Cleveland
|45
|46
|818.1
|765
|278
|717
|3.90
|Texas
|53
|39
|814.1
|728
|261
|737
|4.01
|Baltimore
|55
|35
|808.1
|773
|274
|832
|4.12
|Boston
|49
|43
|814.0
|794
|262
|778
|4.31
|L.A. Angels
|45
|47
|811.0
|763
|343
|813
|4.44
|Detroit
|40
|50
|804.2
|748
|256
|758
|4.46
|Chicago White Sox
|38
|55
|826.1
|768
|359
|890
|4.59
|Kansas City
|26
|65
|790.1
|813
|330
|720
|5.27
|Oakland
|25
|68
|818.0
|875
|403
|739
|6.04
