Through July 5

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Boston2768378723185675362.261
Toronto27533817081634104370.257
Chicago White Sox2719331690137662312.254
Minnesota2786370699145997357.251
Cleveland26333356371401661317.242
Kansas City26313026311241865288.240
Houston26163506281278114342.240
Texas2650342631987102322.238
N.Y. Yankees26334036261044133381.238
Tampa Bay26833256341291176308.236
Seattle27353276391311085312.234
L.A. Angels26903316271151399320.233
Detroit25802405921041547231.229
Baltimore27363296271471184312.229
Oakland2677260568128758241.212

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
N.Y. Yankees5822719.15612097302.90
Houston5227699.25422276932.93
Tampa Bay4337712.16052086893.31
Boston4535715.16212386883.57
Minnesota4637736.16482406693.64
Seattle4042724.26412356903.68
Texas3741692.26242666353.90
Cleveland4038693.06282376403.94
L.A. Angels3744717.06392526693.94
Baltimore3744713.27012315834.01
Detroit3247691.06192476074.05
Chicago White Sox3840702.06492947344.06
Toronto4437720.07012196754.10
Oakland2755715.16842696154.34
Kansas City2949686.07003075674.92

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

