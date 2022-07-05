Through July 5
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Boston
|2768
|378
|723
|185
|6
|75
|362
|.261
|Toronto
|2753
|381
|708
|163
|4
|104
|370
|.257
|Chicago White Sox
|2719
|331
|690
|137
|6
|62
|312
|.254
|Minnesota
|2786
|370
|699
|145
|9
|97
|357
|.251
|Cleveland
|2633
|335
|637
|140
|16
|61
|317
|.242
|Kansas City
|2631
|302
|631
|124
|18
|65
|288
|.240
|Houston
|2616
|350
|628
|127
|8
|114
|342
|.240
|Texas
|2650
|342
|631
|98
|7
|102
|322
|.238
|N.Y. Yankees
|2633
|403
|626
|104
|4
|133
|381
|.238
|Tampa Bay
|2683
|325
|634
|129
|11
|76
|308
|.236
|Seattle
|2735
|327
|639
|131
|10
|85
|312
|.234
|L.A. Angels
|2690
|331
|627
|115
|13
|99
|320
|.233
|Detroit
|2580
|240
|592
|104
|15
|47
|231
|.229
|Baltimore
|2736
|329
|627
|147
|11
|84
|312
|.229
|Oakland
|2677
|260
|568
|128
|7
|58
|241
|.212
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|N.Y. Yankees
|58
|22
|719.1
|561
|209
|730
|2.90
|Houston
|52
|27
|699.2
|542
|227
|693
|2.93
|Tampa Bay
|43
|37
|712.1
|605
|208
|689
|3.31
|Boston
|45
|35
|715.1
|621
|238
|688
|3.57
|Minnesota
|46
|37
|736.1
|648
|240
|669
|3.64
|Seattle
|40
|42
|724.2
|641
|235
|690
|3.68
|Texas
|37
|41
|692.2
|624
|266
|635
|3.90
|Cleveland
|40
|38
|693.0
|628
|237
|640
|3.94
|L.A. Angels
|37
|44
|717.0
|639
|252
|669
|3.94
|Baltimore
|37
|44
|713.2
|701
|231
|583
|4.01
|Detroit
|32
|47
|691.0
|619
|247
|607
|4.05
|Chicago White Sox
|38
|40
|702.0
|649
|294
|734
|4.06
|Toronto
|44
|37
|720.0
|701
|219
|675
|4.10
|Oakland
|27
|55
|715.1
|684
|269
|615
|4.34
|Kansas City
|29
|49
|686.0
|700
|307
|567
|4.92
