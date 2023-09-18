Through September 18

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas5173818137531316209784.266
Boston5178736135332318176702.261
Houston5157775133925518206749.260
Toronto5136679131826816172646.257
Tampa Bay5108795131325724216763.257
Baltimore5070758130228526175734.257
Cleveland5115614127927127115575.250
L.A. Angels5086690125023125216664.246
Seattle5067704123426411195677.244
Kansas City5031616122124439149594.243
Minnesota5080705122924821213676.242
Chicago White Sox5106612122224713161588.239
Detroit5044601118721923152579.235
N.Y. Yankees4924632111119613208609.226
Oakland4898545109820919160525.224

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Seattle81681335.1120737513513.74
Toronto83671344.0121445614033.74
Tampa Bay92591343.0115440813893.77
Minnesota79711343.0119941114123.89
Cleveland72781341.0124248012163.90
Houston84661338.1122749313383.96
N.Y. Yankees76741334.2117347513463.97
Baltimore93561339.0124743613254.01
Texas82671322.2123145512364.32
Detroit70791328.2122644112654.34
Boston74761329.0133346213204.54
L.A. Angels68821327.0130057813454.70
Chicago White Sox57931327.2128160913924.93
Kansas City481021304.0132950711745.22
Oakland461031306.2135864211895.56

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

