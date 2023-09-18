Through September 18
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|5173
|818
|1375
|313
|16
|209
|784
|.266
|Boston
|5178
|736
|1353
|323
|18
|176
|702
|.261
|Houston
|5157
|775
|1339
|255
|18
|206
|749
|.260
|Toronto
|5136
|679
|1318
|268
|16
|172
|646
|.257
|Tampa Bay
|5108
|795
|1313
|257
|24
|216
|763
|.257
|Baltimore
|5070
|758
|1302
|285
|26
|175
|734
|.257
|Cleveland
|5115
|614
|1279
|271
|27
|115
|575
|.250
|L.A. Angels
|5086
|690
|1250
|231
|25
|216
|664
|.246
|Seattle
|5067
|704
|1234
|264
|11
|195
|677
|.244
|Kansas City
|5031
|616
|1221
|244
|39
|149
|594
|.243
|Minnesota
|5080
|705
|1229
|248
|21
|213
|676
|.242
|Chicago White Sox
|5106
|612
|1222
|247
|13
|161
|588
|.239
|Detroit
|5044
|601
|1187
|219
|23
|152
|579
|.235
|N.Y. Yankees
|4924
|632
|1111
|196
|13
|208
|609
|.226
|Oakland
|4898
|545
|1098
|209
|19
|160
|525
|.224
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Seattle
|81
|68
|1335.1
|1207
|375
|1351
|3.74
|Toronto
|83
|67
|1344.0
|1214
|456
|1403
|3.74
|Tampa Bay
|92
|59
|1343.0
|1154
|408
|1389
|3.77
|Minnesota
|79
|71
|1343.0
|1199
|411
|1412
|3.89
|Cleveland
|72
|78
|1341.0
|1242
|480
|1216
|3.90
|Houston
|84
|66
|1338.1
|1227
|493
|1338
|3.96
|N.Y. Yankees
|76
|74
|1334.2
|1173
|475
|1346
|3.97
|Baltimore
|93
|56
|1339.0
|1247
|436
|1325
|4.01
|Texas
|82
|67
|1322.2
|1231
|455
|1236
|4.32
|Detroit
|70
|79
|1328.2
|1226
|441
|1265
|4.34
|Boston
|74
|76
|1329.0
|1333
|462
|1320
|4.54
|L.A. Angels
|68
|82
|1327.0
|1300
|578
|1345
|4.70
|Chicago White Sox
|57
|93
|1327.2
|1281
|609
|1392
|4.93
|Kansas City
|48
|102
|1304.0
|1329
|507
|1174
|5.22
|Oakland
|46
|103
|1306.2
|1358
|642
|1189
|5.56
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.