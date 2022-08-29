Through August 29
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Toronto
|4308
|585
|1124
|240
|8
|153
|572
|.261
|Chicago White Sox
|4435
|533
|1148
|217
|8
|106
|504
|.259
|Boston
|4418
|576
|1137
|287
|11
|122
|551
|.257
|Cleveland
|4297
|538
|1076
|225
|22
|100
|513
|.250
|Minnesota
|4252
|556
|1058
|210
|15
|149
|535
|.249
|Houston
|4294
|584
|1054
|229
|11
|171
|568
|.245
|Kansas City
|4321
|504
|1053
|191
|31
|107
|484
|.244
|Texas
|4322
|579
|1056
|177
|17
|156
|550
|.244
|N.Y. Yankees
|4291
|640
|1033
|180
|8
|200
|610
|.241
|Tampa Bay
|4258
|541
|1022
|226
|15
|116
|514
|.240
|Baltimore
|4272
|538
|1013
|227
|17
|132
|509
|.237
|Seattle
|4248
|526
|977
|184
|15
|145
|503
|.230
|Detroit
|4228
|425
|970
|190
|19
|76
|407
|.229
|L.A. Angels
|4274
|489
|973
|163
|27
|145
|468
|.228
|Oakland
|4220
|433
|906
|201
|8
|107
|406
|.215
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|82
|47
|1143.2
|903
|373
|1161
|3.04
|N.Y. Yankees
|78
|50
|1150.1
|930
|341
|1148
|3.30
|Tampa Bay
|70
|57
|1131.2
|994
|301
|1111
|3.36
|Seattle
|70
|58
|1143.0
|1015
|358
|1093
|3.58
|Cleveland
|67
|59
|1117.1
|985
|344
|1061
|3.67
|L.A. Angels
|55
|73
|1134.0
|992
|431
|1090
|3.80
|Baltimore
|67
|60
|1124.2
|1100
|340
|964
|3.84
|Toronto
|68
|58
|1121.0
|1061
|336
|1085
|3.91
|Minnesota
|65
|61
|1118.0
|1013
|369
|1046
|3.91
|Detroit
|50
|78
|1115.2
|1041
|395
|934
|3.99
|Chicago White Sox
|63
|65
|1142.0
|1060
|436
|1136
|4.02
|Texas
|58
|69
|1130.0
|1036
|446
|1038
|4.10
|Oakland
|48
|81
|1137.2
|1069
|414
|952
|4.26
|Boston
|62
|66
|1143.0
|1112
|409
|1078
|4.50
|Kansas City
|52
|77
|1131.1
|1187
|486
|944
|4.73
