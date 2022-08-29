Through August 29

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto430858511242408153572.261
Chicago White Sox443553311482178106504.259
Boston4418576113728711122551.257
Cleveland4297538107622522100513.250
Minnesota4252556105821015149535.249
Houston4294584105422911171568.245
Kansas City4321504105319131107484.244
Texas4322579105617717156550.244
N.Y. Yankees429164010331808200610.241
Tampa Bay4258541102222615116514.240
Baltimore4272538101322717132509.237
Seattle424852697718415145503.230
Detroit42284259701901976407.229
L.A. Angels427448997316327145468.228
Oakland42204339062018107406.215

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston82471143.290337311613.04
N.Y. Yankees78501150.193034111483.30
Tampa Bay70571131.299430111113.36
Seattle70581143.0101535810933.58
Cleveland67591117.198534410613.67
L.A. Angels55731134.099243110903.80
Baltimore67601124.211003409643.84
Toronto68581121.0106133610853.91
Minnesota65611118.0101336910463.91
Detroit50781115.210413959343.99
Chicago White Sox63651142.0106043611364.02
Texas58691130.0103644610384.10
Oakland48811137.210694149524.26
Boston62661143.0111240910784.50
Kansas City52771131.111874869444.73

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you