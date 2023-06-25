Through June 25
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|2667
|455
|723
|163
|9
|101
|436
|.271
|Tampa Bay
|2693
|448
|716
|147
|11
|122
|429
|.266
|Toronto
|2694
|349
|708
|143
|7
|87
|332
|.263
|Boston
|2674
|393
|698
|175
|10
|83
|376
|.261
|L.A. Angels
|2663
|394
|691
|132
|7
|115
|382
|.259
|Baltimore
|2538
|367
|643
|138
|11
|93
|357
|.253
|Cleveland
|2567
|298
|633
|137
|17
|49
|276
|.247
|Houston
|2588
|345
|636
|130
|5
|88
|329
|.246
|Kansas City
|2580
|294
|607
|123
|19
|73
|280
|.235
|Chicago White Sox
|2654
|317
|624
|133
|7
|89
|310
|.235
|Minnesota
|2621
|334
|606
|128
|8
|102
|318
|.231
|Seattle
|2517
|338
|579
|122
|7
|87
|325
|.230
|Detroit
|2532
|281
|581
|116
|9
|67
|272
|.229
|N.Y. Yankees
|2533
|334
|577
|98
|10
|112
|323
|.228
|Oakland
|2615
|279
|578
|106
|7
|73
|271
|.221
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|41
|36
|688.0
|625
|242
|716
|3.57
|Tampa Bay
|53
|27
|707.0
|592
|258
|691
|3.63
|Minnesota
|39
|39
|699.0
|605
|222
|739
|3.67
|N.Y. Yankees
|42
|35
|689.0
|592
|250
|680
|3.68
|Texas
|47
|29
|675.1
|581
|216
|617
|3.73
|Seattle
|37
|38
|670.0
|604
|197
|674
|3.83
|Cleveland
|37
|39
|682.0
|635
|237
|592
|3.84
|Toronto
|42
|36
|690.2
|645
|241
|725
|4.01
|L.A. Angels
|42
|36
|691.0
|643
|276
|680
|4.12
|Baltimore
|46
|29
|673.1
|663
|236
|690
|4.29
|Detroit
|33
|42
|668.2
|615
|211
|625
|4.35
|Boston
|40
|38
|689.0
|668
|223
|660
|4.39
|Chicago White Sox
|33
|45
|691.1
|632
|304
|747
|4.50
|Kansas City
|22
|55
|670.1
|674
|277
|631
|5.24
|Oakland
|20
|59
|695.0
|736
|341
|612
|6.01
