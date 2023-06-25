Through June 25

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas26674557231639101436.271
Tampa Bay269344871614711122429.266
Toronto2694349708143787332.263
Boston26743936981751083376.261
L.A. Angels26633946911327115382.259
Baltimore25383676431381193357.253
Cleveland25672986331371749276.247
Houston2588345636130588329.246
Kansas City25802946071231973280.235
Chicago White Sox2654317624133789310.235
Minnesota26213346061288102318.231
Seattle2517338579122787325.230
Detroit2532281581116967272.229
N.Y. Yankees25333345779810112323.228
Oakland2615279578106773271.221

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston4136688.06252427163.57
Tampa Bay5327707.05922586913.63
Minnesota3939699.06052227393.67
N.Y. Yankees4235689.05922506803.68
Texas4729675.15812166173.73
Seattle3738670.06041976743.83
Cleveland3739682.06352375923.84
Toronto4236690.26452417254.01
L.A. Angels4236691.06432766804.12
Baltimore4629673.16632366904.29
Detroit3342668.26152116254.35
Boston4038689.06682236604.39
Chicago White Sox3345691.16323047474.50
Kansas City2255670.16742776315.24
Oakland2059695.07363416126.01

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

