Through September 15
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Chicago White Sox
|4962
|617
|1298
|242
|8
|129
|586
|.262
|Toronto
|4900
|670
|1282
|278
|9
|172
|655
|.262
|Boston
|4942
|653
|1278
|320
|11
|136
|624
|.259
|Cleveland
|4811
|588
|1211
|245
|22
|111
|561
|.252
|Minnesota
|4764
|615
|1187
|237
|16
|162
|590
|.249
|Houston
|4772
|647
|1173
|248
|11
|187
|627
|.246
|Texas
|4868
|643
|1181
|204
|19
|177
|612
|.243
|Tampa Bay
|4766
|595
|1153
|259
|15
|125
|566
|.242
|Kansas City
|4778
|556
|1153
|213
|34
|120
|534
|.241
|N.Y. Yankees
|4798
|709
|1147
|195
|8
|224
|672
|.239
|Baltimore
|4764
|593
|1123
|249
|19
|149
|561
|.236
|Detroit
|4730
|471
|1085
|208
|25
|90
|450
|.229
|Seattle
|4718
|595
|1082
|203
|17
|172
|570
|.229
|L.A. Angels
|4784
|545
|1092
|184
|29
|170
|523
|.228
|Oakland
|4698
|501
|1021
|224
|10
|123
|472
|.217
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|93
|50
|1273.1
|992
|404
|1310
|2.93
|N.Y. Yankees
|87
|56
|1285.1
|1050
|373
|1282
|3.28
|Tampa Bay
|79
|63
|1262.2
|1106
|338
|1228
|3.38
|Seattle
|80
|62
|1271.0
|1116
|389
|1220
|3.44
|Cleveland
|76
|65
|1255.0
|1091
|397
|1192
|3.59
|Toronto
|81
|62
|1274.0
|1197
|365
|1230
|3.84
|L.A. Angels
|61
|82
|1268.0
|1115
|479
|1203
|3.84
|Baltimore
|75
|67
|1258.2
|1234
|381
|1062
|3.88
|Chicago White Sox
|73
|70
|1275.0
|1169
|472
|1279
|3.93
|Minnesota
|71
|70
|1252.1
|1145
|420
|1177
|4.00
|Detroit
|54
|89
|1247.0
|1183
|439
|1041
|4.13
|Texas
|62
|81
|1269.0
|1187
|522
|1175
|4.22
|Boston
|69
|74
|1273.0
|1229
|463
|1199
|4.45
|Oakland
|52
|91
|1260.2
|1224
|455
|1055
|4.50
|Kansas City
|57
|86
|1252.1
|1323
|525
|1044
|4.72
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.