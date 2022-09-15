Through September 15

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Chicago White Sox496261712982428129586.262
Toronto490067012822789172655.262
Boston4942653127832011136624.259
Cleveland4811588121124522111561.252
Minnesota4764615118723716162590.249
Houston4772647117324811187627.246
Texas4868643118120419177612.243
Tampa Bay4766595115325915125566.242
Kansas City4778556115321334120534.241
N.Y. Yankees479870911471958224672.239
Baltimore4764593112324919149561.236
Detroit473047110852082590450.229
Seattle4718595108220317172570.229
L.A. Angels4784545109218429170523.228
Oakland4698501102122410123472.217

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston93501273.199240413102.93
N.Y. Yankees87561285.1105037312823.28
Tampa Bay79631262.2110633812283.38
Seattle80621271.0111638912203.44
Cleveland76651255.0109139711923.59
Toronto81621274.0119736512303.84
L.A. Angels61821268.0111547912033.84
Baltimore75671258.2123438110623.88
Chicago White Sox73701275.0116947212793.93
Minnesota71701252.1114542011774.00
Detroit54891247.0118343910414.13
Texas62811269.0118752211754.22
Boston69741273.0122946311994.45
Oakland52911260.2122445510554.50
Kansas City57861252.1132352510444.72

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

