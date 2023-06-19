Through June 19
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|2483
|434
|675
|154
|8
|96
|416
|.272
|Toronto
|2524
|330
|664
|130
|7
|83
|313
|.263
|Boston
|2461
|363
|647
|166
|8
|76
|347
|.263
|Tampa Bay
|2518
|415
|662
|138
|11
|117
|397
|.263
|L.A. Angels
|2517
|365
|645
|122
|7
|108
|354
|.256
|Baltimore
|2407
|350
|615
|135
|11
|84
|340
|.256
|Houston
|2432
|321
|597
|123
|5
|81
|306
|.245
|Cleveland
|2404
|277
|589
|128
|15
|46
|260
|.245
|Chicago White Sox
|2488
|299
|584
|126
|7
|80
|292
|.235
|Kansas City
|2370
|267
|552
|112
|18
|65
|254
|.233
|N.Y. Yankees
|2384
|322
|549
|95
|10
|106
|311
|.230
|Minnesota
|2414
|310
|555
|119
|8
|90
|295
|.230
|Seattle
|2340
|308
|535
|118
|7
|76
|296
|.229
|Detroit
|2375
|262
|545
|110
|9
|65
|253
|.229
|Oakland
|2451
|262
|545
|101
|7
|68
|254
|.222
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|39
|33
|645.0
|582
|221
|665
|3.33
|Tampa Bay
|51
|24
|662.0
|547
|246
|639
|3.49
|Minnesota
|36
|36
|645.0
|552
|203
|678
|3.61
|N.Y. Yankees
|39
|33
|643.0
|555
|239
|635
|3.77
|Texas
|44
|27
|631.1
|549
|205
|586
|3.79
|Cleveland
|33
|38
|636.0
|603
|219
|548
|3.88
|Seattle
|35
|35
|626.2
|572
|182
|643
|3.88
|Toronto
|39
|34
|646.2
|596
|232
|683
|3.99
|Baltimore
|44
|27
|637.1
|619
|220
|649
|4.15
|L.A. Angels
|41
|33
|656.0
|609
|269
|639
|4.18
|Boston
|37
|35
|636.0
|613
|212
|613
|4.43
|Detroit
|30
|40
|623.2
|577
|199
|569
|4.47
|Chicago White Sox
|31
|42
|646.1
|589
|288
|688
|4.51
|Kansas City
|19
|52
|619.1
|618
|262
|594
|5.22
|Oakland
|19
|55
|653.0
|688
|328
|568
|6.05
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.