Through June 19

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas2483434675154896416.272
Toronto2524330664130783313.263
Boston2461363647166876347.263
Tampa Bay251841566213811117397.263
L.A. Angels25173656451227108354.256
Baltimore24073506151351184340.256
Houston2432321597123581306.245
Cleveland24042775891281546260.245
Chicago White Sox2488299584126780292.235
Kansas City23702675521121865254.233
N.Y. Yankees23843225499510106311.230
Minnesota2414310555119890295.230
Seattle2340308535118776296.229
Detroit2375262545110965253.229
Oakland2451262545101768254.222

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston3933645.05822216653.33
Tampa Bay5124662.05472466393.49
Minnesota3636645.05522036783.61
N.Y. Yankees3933643.05552396353.77
Texas4427631.15492055863.79
Cleveland3338636.06032195483.88
Seattle3535626.25721826433.88
Toronto3934646.25962326833.99
Baltimore4427637.16192206494.15
L.A. Angels4133656.06092696394.18
Boston3735636.06132126134.43
Detroit3040623.25771995694.47
Chicago White Sox3142646.15892886884.51
Kansas City1952619.16182625945.22
Oakland1955653.06883285686.05

