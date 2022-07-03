Through July 3

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Boston2691370701184674357.260
Toronto26843776921574104366.258
Minnesota2720363687142996350.253
Chicago White Sox2640315665131661296.252
Cleveland25473296221391659311.244
Houston25493396111257111331.240
N.Y. Yankees26044036251044133381.240
Kansas City25622896091221861275.238
Texas257933561597799315.238
Tampa Bay26143186181271173302.236
L.A. Angels26603296241151398318.235
Seattle26693176221281083303.233
Baltimore26643196081411180303.228
Detroit24802275631011544218.227
Oakland2618254557127755235.213

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston5027681.25282196662.90
N.Y. Yankees5821711.15542067212.91
Tampa Bay4236695.15832036713.31
Boston4335695.16102316633.65
Minnesota4536717.16332366523.68
Seattle3842706.26302286653.73
Texas3739675.26052626183.90
L.A. Angels3743708.16292496633.94
Cleveland3936668.06072286173.99
Baltimore3544694.26882225614.03
Chicago White Sox3739683.06342857154.06
Detroit3046664.06002315904.07
Toronto4435703.06802136624.07
Oakland2654698.16742696014.41
Kansas City2848668.16842975504.92

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

