Through July 3
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Boston
|2691
|370
|701
|184
|6
|74
|357
|.260
|Toronto
|2684
|377
|692
|157
|4
|104
|366
|.258
|Minnesota
|2720
|363
|687
|142
|9
|96
|350
|.253
|Chicago White Sox
|2640
|315
|665
|131
|6
|61
|296
|.252
|Cleveland
|2547
|329
|622
|139
|16
|59
|311
|.244
|Houston
|2549
|339
|611
|125
|7
|111
|331
|.240
|N.Y. Yankees
|2604
|403
|625
|104
|4
|133
|381
|.240
|Kansas City
|2562
|289
|609
|122
|18
|61
|275
|.238
|Texas
|2579
|335
|615
|97
|7
|99
|315
|.238
|Tampa Bay
|2614
|318
|618
|127
|11
|73
|302
|.236
|L.A. Angels
|2660
|329
|624
|115
|13
|98
|318
|.235
|Seattle
|2669
|317
|622
|128
|10
|83
|303
|.233
|Baltimore
|2664
|319
|608
|141
|11
|80
|303
|.228
|Detroit
|2480
|227
|563
|101
|15
|44
|218
|.227
|Oakland
|2618
|254
|557
|127
|7
|55
|235
|.213
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|50
|27
|681.2
|528
|219
|666
|2.90
|N.Y. Yankees
|58
|21
|711.1
|554
|206
|721
|2.91
|Tampa Bay
|42
|36
|695.1
|583
|203
|671
|3.31
|Boston
|43
|35
|695.1
|610
|231
|663
|3.65
|Minnesota
|45
|36
|717.1
|633
|236
|652
|3.68
|Seattle
|38
|42
|706.2
|630
|228
|665
|3.73
|Texas
|37
|39
|675.2
|605
|262
|618
|3.90
|L.A. Angels
|37
|43
|708.1
|629
|249
|663
|3.94
|Cleveland
|39
|36
|668.0
|607
|228
|617
|3.99
|Baltimore
|35
|44
|694.2
|688
|222
|561
|4.03
|Chicago White Sox
|37
|39
|683.0
|634
|285
|715
|4.06
|Detroit
|30
|46
|664.0
|600
|231
|590
|4.07
|Toronto
|44
|35
|703.0
|680
|213
|662
|4.07
|Oakland
|26
|54
|698.1
|674
|269
|601
|4.41
|Kansas City
|28
|48
|668.1
|684
|297
|550
|4.92
