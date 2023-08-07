Through August 7

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas3891648106024211161622.272
Boston380054399824314125520.263
Toronto3890516101720310133490.261
Tampa Bay382359397419616166569.255
L.A. Angels384755397817718172534.254
Baltimore378255495821618129537.253
Cleveland38144579572042284428.251
Houston38245389491829146520.248
Minnesota380850190618916153477.238
Kansas City377944089818330105422.238
Chicago White Sox385646491618311124450.238
Seattle37645118861978137493.235
Detroit375643487317217102420.232
N.Y. Yankees366748484714912156465.231
Oakland367540382015118109388.223

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston64491008.291237810263.78
Tampa Bay68461006.286732910193.79
Toronto63501009.293234710723.80
Seattle60521002.189528810263.80
Cleveland54581000.19203588853.83
Minnesota59541011.188431010773.84
N.Y. Yankees5854998.28663699923.95
Baltimore70421004.093235010214.04
Texas6646989.28983259104.11
Boston5754980.09703239524.38
L.A. Angels56571001.094442310324.43
Detroit4962989.29373129334.50
Chicago White Sox45681001.093943610574.61
Kansas City3677983.110033898715.21
Oakland3280983.010264779005.84

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you