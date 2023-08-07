Through August 7
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|3891
|648
|1060
|242
|11
|161
|622
|.272
|Boston
|3800
|543
|998
|243
|14
|125
|520
|.263
|Toronto
|3890
|516
|1017
|203
|10
|133
|490
|.261
|Tampa Bay
|3823
|593
|974
|196
|16
|166
|569
|.255
|L.A. Angels
|3847
|553
|978
|177
|18
|172
|534
|.254
|Baltimore
|3782
|554
|958
|216
|18
|129
|537
|.253
|Cleveland
|3814
|457
|957
|204
|22
|84
|428
|.251
|Houston
|3824
|538
|949
|182
|9
|146
|520
|.248
|Minnesota
|3808
|501
|906
|189
|16
|153
|477
|.238
|Kansas City
|3779
|440
|898
|183
|30
|105
|422
|.238
|Chicago White Sox
|3856
|464
|916
|183
|11
|124
|450
|.238
|Seattle
|3764
|511
|886
|197
|8
|137
|493
|.235
|Detroit
|3756
|434
|873
|172
|17
|102
|420
|.232
|N.Y. Yankees
|3667
|484
|847
|149
|12
|156
|465
|.231
|Oakland
|3675
|403
|820
|151
|18
|109
|388
|.223
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|64
|49
|1008.2
|912
|378
|1026
|3.78
|Tampa Bay
|68
|46
|1006.2
|867
|329
|1019
|3.79
|Toronto
|63
|50
|1009.2
|932
|347
|1072
|3.80
|Seattle
|60
|52
|1002.1
|895
|288
|1026
|3.80
|Cleveland
|54
|58
|1000.1
|920
|358
|885
|3.83
|Minnesota
|59
|54
|1011.1
|884
|310
|1077
|3.84
|N.Y. Yankees
|58
|54
|998.2
|866
|369
|992
|3.95
|Baltimore
|70
|42
|1004.0
|932
|350
|1021
|4.04
|Texas
|66
|46
|989.2
|898
|325
|910
|4.11
|Boston
|57
|54
|980.0
|970
|323
|952
|4.38
|L.A. Angels
|56
|57
|1001.0
|944
|423
|1032
|4.43
|Detroit
|49
|62
|989.2
|937
|312
|933
|4.50
|Chicago White Sox
|45
|68
|1001.0
|939
|436
|1057
|4.61
|Kansas City
|36
|77
|983.1
|1003
|389
|871
|5.21
|Oakland
|32
|80
|983.0
|1026
|477
|900
|5.84
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.