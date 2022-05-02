Through May 2

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
L.A. Angels75811019441428105.256
Cleveland7481011884172099.251
N.Y. Yankees7271061813313199.249
Toronto764921863403191.243
Seattle7391021773752399.240
Tampa Bay716901723841986.240
Minnesota716941663412487.232
Detroit686671592631067.232
Boston773811774711380.229
Texas734961642611991.223
Baltimore732711603711169.219
Chicago White Sox683691493211964.218
Kansas City658631412531257.214
Houston737821583522580.214
Oakland720841523431876.211

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
N.Y. Yankees166198.2162702072.72
Minnesota139194.0160651903.15
Seattle1210193.0165691893.26
Detroit714183.1159551493.39
Tampa Bay1210193.0158602043.40
Houston1111193.1164671773.58
Boston914203.1171812023.59
L.A. Angels158204.0159681843.66
Oakland1012193.2169701763.67
Baltimore814191.0176731633.68
Toronto158205.1188601973.68
Cleveland1012190.2167561713.87
Chicago White Sox813185.0164961963.89
Texas814194.0170852024.45
Kansas City713179.0175711504.63

