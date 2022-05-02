Through May 2
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|L.A. Angels
|758
|110
|194
|41
|4
|28
|105
|.256
|Cleveland
|748
|101
|188
|41
|7
|20
|99
|.251
|N.Y. Yankees
|727
|106
|181
|33
|1
|31
|99
|.249
|Toronto
|764
|92
|186
|34
|0
|31
|91
|.243
|Seattle
|739
|102
|177
|37
|5
|23
|99
|.240
|Tampa Bay
|716
|90
|172
|38
|4
|19
|86
|.240
|Minnesota
|716
|94
|166
|34
|1
|24
|87
|.232
|Detroit
|686
|67
|159
|26
|3
|10
|67
|.232
|Boston
|773
|81
|177
|47
|1
|13
|80
|.229
|Texas
|734
|96
|164
|26
|1
|19
|91
|.223
|Baltimore
|732
|71
|160
|37
|1
|11
|69
|.219
|Chicago White Sox
|683
|69
|149
|32
|1
|19
|64
|.218
|Kansas City
|658
|63
|141
|25
|3
|12
|57
|.214
|Houston
|737
|82
|158
|35
|2
|25
|80
|.214
|Oakland
|720
|84
|152
|34
|3
|18
|76
|.211
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|N.Y. Yankees
|16
|6
|198.2
|162
|70
|207
|2.72
|Minnesota
|13
|9
|194.0
|160
|65
|190
|3.15
|Seattle
|12
|10
|193.0
|165
|69
|189
|3.26
|Detroit
|7
|14
|183.1
|159
|55
|149
|3.39
|Tampa Bay
|12
|10
|193.0
|158
|60
|204
|3.40
|Houston
|11
|11
|193.1
|164
|67
|177
|3.58
|Boston
|9
|14
|203.1
|171
|81
|202
|3.59
|L.A. Angels
|15
|8
|204.0
|159
|68
|184
|3.66
|Oakland
|10
|12
|193.2
|169
|70
|176
|3.67
|Baltimore
|8
|14
|191.0
|176
|73
|163
|3.68
|Toronto
|15
|8
|205.1
|188
|60
|197
|3.68
|Cleveland
|10
|12
|190.2
|167
|56
|171
|3.87
|Chicago White Sox
|8
|13
|185.0
|164
|96
|196
|3.89
|Texas
|8
|14
|194.0
|170
|85
|202
|4.45
|Kansas City
|7
|13
|179.0
|175
|71
|150
|4.63
