Through August 23

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto409256410712275151551.262
Chicago White Sox422251310942078102486.259
Boston419654810672769115524.254
Cleveland409452110332182294496.252
Minnesota4057528101219914144509.249
Houston4116565101121611166550.246
Kansas City4150473100518429102454.242
Texas414054099916815144511.241
N.Y. Yankees41196179911757198589.241
Baltimore408152097522017125491.239
Tampa Bay404449796421114108472.238
Seattle407050894718015136485.233
Detroit40493929171761872375.226
L.A. Angels405146091715625133441.226
Oakland40234148671938104388.216

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston78451089.286635410963.08
Tampa Bay66551077.293329110493.33
N.Y. Yankees75481104.289432911033.33
Seattle66561087.097534910393.67
Cleveland64561064.195432910023.75
Toronto65551065.099631610183.86
L.A. Angels52701080.294940410403.87
Baltimore63581069.210523259263.92
Minnesota62581066.096635210013.93
Detroit47761071.29983798923.98
Texas56661086.09774349963.99
Chicago White Sox62601088.0102241610894.00
Oakland45781080.210223939034.29
Boston60621087.0104438610224.45
Kansas City50741086.111294669074.65

