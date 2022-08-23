Through August 23
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Toronto
|4092
|564
|1071
|227
|5
|151
|551
|.262
|Chicago White Sox
|4222
|513
|1094
|207
|8
|102
|486
|.259
|Boston
|4196
|548
|1067
|276
|9
|115
|524
|.254
|Cleveland
|4094
|521
|1033
|218
|22
|94
|496
|.252
|Minnesota
|4057
|528
|1012
|199
|14
|144
|509
|.249
|Houston
|4116
|565
|1011
|216
|11
|166
|550
|.246
|Kansas City
|4150
|473
|1005
|184
|29
|102
|454
|.242
|Texas
|4140
|540
|999
|168
|15
|144
|511
|.241
|N.Y. Yankees
|4119
|617
|991
|175
|7
|198
|589
|.241
|Baltimore
|4081
|520
|975
|220
|17
|125
|491
|.239
|Tampa Bay
|4044
|497
|964
|211
|14
|108
|472
|.238
|Seattle
|4070
|508
|947
|180
|15
|136
|485
|.233
|Detroit
|4049
|392
|917
|176
|18
|72
|375
|.226
|L.A. Angels
|4051
|460
|917
|156
|25
|133
|441
|.226
|Oakland
|4023
|414
|867
|193
|8
|104
|388
|.216
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|78
|45
|1089.2
|866
|354
|1096
|3.08
|Tampa Bay
|66
|55
|1077.2
|933
|291
|1049
|3.33
|N.Y. Yankees
|75
|48
|1104.2
|894
|329
|1103
|3.33
|Seattle
|66
|56
|1087.0
|975
|349
|1039
|3.67
|Cleveland
|64
|56
|1064.1
|954
|329
|1002
|3.75
|Toronto
|65
|55
|1065.0
|996
|316
|1018
|3.86
|L.A. Angels
|52
|70
|1080.2
|949
|404
|1040
|3.87
|Baltimore
|63
|58
|1069.2
|1052
|325
|926
|3.92
|Minnesota
|62
|58
|1066.0
|966
|352
|1001
|3.93
|Detroit
|47
|76
|1071.2
|998
|379
|892
|3.98
|Texas
|56
|66
|1086.0
|977
|434
|996
|3.99
|Chicago White Sox
|62
|60
|1088.0
|1022
|416
|1089
|4.00
|Oakland
|45
|78
|1080.2
|1022
|393
|903
|4.29
|Boston
|60
|62
|1087.0
|1044
|386
|1022
|4.45
|Kansas City
|50
|74
|1086.1
|1129
|466
|907
|4.65
