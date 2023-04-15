Through April 15

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto501741432211669.285
Tampa Bay46710413229034102.283
Chicago White Sox499631293301462.259
Baltimore463801173002078.253
Houston486681222101666.251
Texas437731082521570.247
L.A. Angels435681071701767.246
Minnesota477621161931657.243
N.Y. Yankees458661101632360.240
Oakland472571131911656.239
Seattle488641153401462.236
Cleveland48562113293755.233
Boston473761092621870.230
Kansas City45947941831244.205
Detroit4464391222942.204

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Tampa Bay131125.089381282.45
Minnesota104126.087291462.50
N.Y. Yankees86124.0102461343.41
L.A. Angels76115.0100411073.52
Seattle68128.2117581203.78
Texas85116.0106381313.80
Houston68126.2125441313.91
Cleveland86130.2114411194.06
Toronto95124.0118471244.57
Kansas City410124.2129411244.69
Boston68122.0130491295.24
Baltimore86123.2128401205.31
Chicago White Sox59121.0128641425.80
Detroit49116.112145915.96
Oakland311122.013977998.34

