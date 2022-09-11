Through September 11
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Chicago White Sox
|4870
|610
|1279
|237
|8
|127
|580
|.263
|Toronto
|4740
|652
|1242
|268
|9
|169
|637
|.262
|Boston
|4846
|643
|1261
|317
|11
|133
|615
|.260
|Cleveland
|4678
|571
|1171
|236
|22
|106
|545
|.250
|Minnesota
|4670
|604
|1163
|232
|16
|159
|580
|.249
|Houston
|4629
|620
|1131
|242
|11
|178
|602
|.244
|Kansas City
|4691
|549
|1139
|209
|34
|119
|527
|.243
|Texas
|4697
|615
|1137
|191
|17
|166
|584
|.242
|Tampa Bay
|4597
|582
|1114
|253
|15
|122
|553
|.242
|N.Y. Yankees
|4695
|687
|1122
|192
|8
|217
|653
|.239
|Baltimore
|4661
|583
|1098
|243
|18
|147
|553
|.236
|Detroit
|4606
|467
|1064
|205
|24
|88
|446
|.231
|Seattle
|4625
|581
|1062
|201
|16
|165
|556
|.230
|L.A. Angels
|4651
|533
|1062
|177
|28
|164
|511
|.228
|Oakland
|4586
|476
|987
|215
|9
|117
|448
|.215
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|89
|50
|1237.1
|964
|399
|1270
|2.96
|N.Y. Yankees
|84
|56
|1257.1
|1027
|366
|1249
|3.28
|Tampa Bay
|78
|59
|1221.2
|1065
|324
|1200
|3.29
|Seattle
|78
|61
|1244.0
|1095
|379
|1186
|3.45
|Cleveland
|72
|65
|1219.0
|1067
|385
|1156
|3.62
|L.A. Angels
|61
|78
|1236.0
|1073
|466
|1179
|3.76
|Toronto
|78
|60
|1230.0
|1159
|357
|1197
|3.89
|Baltimore
|73
|66
|1231.2
|1218
|373
|1043
|3.92
|Chicago White Sox
|72
|68
|1249.0
|1143
|467
|1252
|3.92
|Minnesota
|69
|69
|1225.1
|1128
|410
|1144
|4.03
|Detroit
|54
|85
|1212.0
|1146
|429
|1017
|4.11
|Texas
|59
|79
|1225.0
|1145
|504
|1126
|4.18
|Oakland
|50
|90
|1234.1
|1199
|448
|1030
|4.48
|Boston
|68
|72
|1245.0
|1209
|451
|1166
|4.50
|Kansas City
|56
|84
|1227.1
|1300
|517
|1023
|4.74
