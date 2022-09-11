Through September 11

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Chicago White Sox487061012792378127580.263
Toronto474065212422689169637.262
Boston4846643126131711133615.260
Cleveland4678571117123622106545.250
Minnesota4670604116323216159580.249
Houston4629620113124211178602.244
Kansas City4691549113920934119527.243
Texas4697615113719117166584.242
Tampa Bay4597582111425315122553.242
N.Y. Yankees469568711221928217653.239
Baltimore4661583109824318147553.236
Detroit460646710642052488446.231
Seattle4625581106220116165556.230
L.A. Angels4651533106217728164511.228
Oakland45864769872159117448.215

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston89501237.196439912702.96
N.Y. Yankees84561257.1102736612493.28
Tampa Bay78591221.2106532412003.29
Seattle78611244.0109537911863.45
Cleveland72651219.0106738511563.62
L.A. Angels61781236.0107346611793.76
Toronto78601230.0115935711973.89
Baltimore73661231.2121837310433.92
Chicago White Sox72681249.0114346712523.92
Minnesota69691225.1112841011444.03
Detroit54851212.0114642910174.11
Texas59791225.0114550411264.18
Oakland50901234.1119944810304.48
Boston68721245.0120945111664.50
Kansas City56841227.1130051710234.74

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

