Through May 29

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Tampa Bay18673355101029101322.273
Texas1805329488104769316.270
Toronto188925749998662241.264
Boston1812273475115361263.262
L.A. Angels183325947382669255.258
Baltimore178626544894964257.251
Houston174223442987453224.246
Chicago White Sox187523544795755231.238
N.Y. Yankees181125342868881245.236
Seattle177424240891460233.230
Detroit173719539983344189.230
Minnesota178424041183772227.230
Kansas City1808213416911254203.230
Cleveland1718178389851030164.226
Oakland182918940373656183.220

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston3121461.23991435013.16
Minnesota2726477.04041605253.43
Seattle2825476.24151334793.51
Texas3319460.14051434283.71
Cleveland2329466.24401453903.76
N.Y. Yankees3223492.24171904993.76
Tampa Bay3916489.04261724563.79
Toronto2826478.24351855033.99
Baltimore3419478.24541734824.10
L.A. Angels2826478.24381934704.16
Detroit2526456.04251384064.40
Boston2825465.04531564414.68
Chicago White Sox2233484.14622195004.83
Kansas City1638472.14772164595.20
Oakland1045482.05372594156.87

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

