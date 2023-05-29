Through May 29
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Tampa Bay
|1867
|335
|510
|102
|9
|101
|322
|.273
|Texas
|1805
|329
|488
|104
|7
|69
|316
|.270
|Toronto
|1889
|257
|499
|98
|6
|62
|241
|.264
|Boston
|1812
|273
|475
|115
|3
|61
|263
|.262
|L.A. Angels
|1833
|259
|473
|82
|6
|69
|255
|.258
|Baltimore
|1786
|265
|448
|94
|9
|64
|257
|.251
|Houston
|1742
|234
|429
|87
|4
|53
|224
|.246
|Chicago White Sox
|1875
|235
|447
|95
|7
|55
|231
|.238
|N.Y. Yankees
|1811
|253
|428
|68
|8
|81
|245
|.236
|Seattle
|1774
|242
|408
|91
|4
|60
|233
|.230
|Detroit
|1737
|195
|399
|83
|3
|44
|189
|.230
|Minnesota
|1784
|240
|411
|83
|7
|72
|227
|.230
|Kansas City
|1808
|213
|416
|91
|12
|54
|203
|.230
|Cleveland
|1718
|178
|389
|85
|10
|30
|164
|.226
|Oakland
|1829
|189
|403
|73
|6
|56
|183
|.220
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|31
|21
|461.2
|399
|143
|501
|3.16
|Minnesota
|27
|26
|477.0
|404
|160
|525
|3.43
|Seattle
|28
|25
|476.2
|415
|133
|479
|3.51
|Texas
|33
|19
|460.1
|405
|143
|428
|3.71
|Cleveland
|23
|29
|466.2
|440
|145
|390
|3.76
|N.Y. Yankees
|32
|23
|492.2
|417
|190
|499
|3.76
|Tampa Bay
|39
|16
|489.0
|426
|172
|456
|3.79
|Toronto
|28
|26
|478.2
|435
|185
|503
|3.99
|Baltimore
|34
|19
|478.2
|454
|173
|482
|4.10
|L.A. Angels
|28
|26
|478.2
|438
|193
|470
|4.16
|Detroit
|25
|26
|456.0
|425
|138
|406
|4.40
|Boston
|28
|25
|465.0
|453
|156
|441
|4.68
|Chicago White Sox
|22
|33
|484.1
|462
|219
|500
|4.83
|Kansas City
|16
|38
|472.1
|477
|216
|459
|5.20
|Oakland
|10
|45
|482.0
|537
|259
|415
|6.87
