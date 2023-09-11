Through September 11

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas4933777131329716200745.266
Boston4935718130231218169687.264
Houston4958750129324816198724.261
Toronto4907660127626014166627.260
Tampa Bay4862766125524522206734.258
Baltimore4841728125127525168705.258
Cleveland4896579121725927109542.249
L.A. Angels4876671121022525206646.248
Seattle4850682118225511191657.244
Minnesota4839664117224020201637.242
Kansas City4831581116823539143560.242
Chicago White Sox4875584116923613156560.240
Detroit4827564113421123143542.235
Oakland4703527105920219151507.225
N.Y. Yankees4684602105518313203581.225

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Toronto80631277.0115242013423.66
Seattle79641277.1115736112883.76
Tampa Bay88561280.1111139413073.77
Minnesota75681281.0114139813433.91
Cleveland68761286.2119346211643.96
Houston82621286.1118447812903.97
N.Y. Yankees71721273.2111945112753.99
Baltimore90521274.0119242112834.04
Texas78641262.2117143511874.30
Detroit66771272.2118942111944.41
Boston73701264.0128243612414.62
L.A. Angels67771272.0124555912864.68
Chicago White Sox55881264.2121258013144.87
Kansas City441001251.0127748711295.21
Oakland44991253.2131161411455.61

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

