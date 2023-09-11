Through September 11
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|4933
|777
|1313
|297
|16
|200
|745
|.266
|Boston
|4935
|718
|1302
|312
|18
|169
|687
|.264
|Houston
|4958
|750
|1293
|248
|16
|198
|724
|.261
|Toronto
|4907
|660
|1276
|260
|14
|166
|627
|.260
|Tampa Bay
|4862
|766
|1255
|245
|22
|206
|734
|.258
|Baltimore
|4841
|728
|1251
|275
|25
|168
|705
|.258
|Cleveland
|4896
|579
|1217
|259
|27
|109
|542
|.249
|L.A. Angels
|4876
|671
|1210
|225
|25
|206
|646
|.248
|Seattle
|4850
|682
|1182
|255
|11
|191
|657
|.244
|Minnesota
|4839
|664
|1172
|240
|20
|201
|637
|.242
|Kansas City
|4831
|581
|1168
|235
|39
|143
|560
|.242
|Chicago White Sox
|4875
|584
|1169
|236
|13
|156
|560
|.240
|Detroit
|4827
|564
|1134
|211
|23
|143
|542
|.235
|Oakland
|4703
|527
|1059
|202
|19
|151
|507
|.225
|N.Y. Yankees
|4684
|602
|1055
|183
|13
|203
|581
|.225
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Toronto
|80
|63
|1277.0
|1152
|420
|1342
|3.66
|Seattle
|79
|64
|1277.1
|1157
|361
|1288
|3.76
|Tampa Bay
|88
|56
|1280.1
|1111
|394
|1307
|3.77
|Minnesota
|75
|68
|1281.0
|1141
|398
|1343
|3.91
|Cleveland
|68
|76
|1286.2
|1193
|462
|1164
|3.96
|Houston
|82
|62
|1286.1
|1184
|478
|1290
|3.97
|N.Y. Yankees
|71
|72
|1273.2
|1119
|451
|1275
|3.99
|Baltimore
|90
|52
|1274.0
|1192
|421
|1283
|4.04
|Texas
|78
|64
|1262.2
|1171
|435
|1187
|4.30
|Detroit
|66
|77
|1272.2
|1189
|421
|1194
|4.41
|Boston
|73
|70
|1264.0
|1282
|436
|1241
|4.62
|L.A. Angels
|67
|77
|1272.0
|1245
|559
|1286
|4.68
|Chicago White Sox
|55
|88
|1264.2
|1212
|580
|1314
|4.87
|Kansas City
|44
|100
|1251.0
|1277
|487
|1129
|5.21
|Oakland
|44
|99
|1253.2
|1311
|614
|1145
|5.61
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.