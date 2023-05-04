Through May 4

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Tampa Bay106520729860464198.280
Boston110218429772244175.270
Texas101319126659343186.263
Baltimore100115825954336153.259
L.A. Angels105015926743243157.254
Toronto106514627153235137.254
Houston104513725146128132.240
Chicago White Sox106312725257130124.237
Minnesota102814023947640134.232
N.Y. Yankees103212623535339119.228
Cleveland104911623955517106.228
Detroit98910222446224100.226
Kansas City103610923352825101.225
Oakland103011623140333112.224
Seattle100512921953234127.218

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Tampa Bay256276.2210962712.96
Houston1615278.2240932983.20
Seattle1416273.2236912763.45
Minnesota1714276.1233843013.52
N.Y. Yankees1715283.02261053043.53
Texas1812265.0227882573.74
L.A. Angels1714273.22281112763.78
Cleveland1417280.0272862283.95
Toronto1813273.0253902904.12
Baltimore2010266.2254922734.39
Detroit1217260.0234852184.67
Boston1814283.0282972694.93
Kansas City823270.22841062675.49
Chicago White Sox1021271.12881353085.74
Oakland625273.03191562337.45

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

