Through May 4
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Tampa Bay
|1065
|207
|298
|60
|4
|64
|198
|.280
|Boston
|1102
|184
|297
|72
|2
|44
|175
|.270
|Texas
|1013
|191
|266
|59
|3
|43
|186
|.263
|Baltimore
|1001
|158
|259
|54
|3
|36
|153
|.259
|L.A. Angels
|1050
|159
|267
|43
|2
|43
|157
|.254
|Toronto
|1065
|146
|271
|53
|2
|35
|137
|.254
|Houston
|1045
|137
|251
|46
|1
|28
|132
|.240
|Chicago White Sox
|1063
|127
|252
|57
|1
|30
|124
|.237
|Minnesota
|1028
|140
|239
|47
|6
|40
|134
|.232
|N.Y. Yankees
|1032
|126
|235
|35
|3
|39
|119
|.228
|Cleveland
|1049
|116
|239
|55
|5
|17
|106
|.228
|Detroit
|989
|102
|224
|46
|2
|24
|100
|.226
|Kansas City
|1036
|109
|233
|52
|8
|25
|101
|.225
|Oakland
|1030
|116
|231
|40
|3
|33
|112
|.224
|Seattle
|1005
|129
|219
|53
|2
|34
|127
|.218
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Tampa Bay
|25
|6
|276.2
|210
|96
|271
|2.96
|Houston
|16
|15
|278.2
|240
|93
|298
|3.20
|Seattle
|14
|16
|273.2
|236
|91
|276
|3.45
|Minnesota
|17
|14
|276.1
|233
|84
|301
|3.52
|N.Y. Yankees
|17
|15
|283.0
|226
|105
|304
|3.53
|Texas
|18
|12
|265.0
|227
|88
|257
|3.74
|L.A. Angels
|17
|14
|273.2
|228
|111
|276
|3.78
|Cleveland
|14
|17
|280.0
|272
|86
|228
|3.95
|Toronto
|18
|13
|273.0
|253
|90
|290
|4.12
|Baltimore
|20
|10
|266.2
|254
|92
|273
|4.39
|Detroit
|12
|17
|260.0
|234
|85
|218
|4.67
|Boston
|18
|14
|283.0
|282
|97
|269
|4.93
|Kansas City
|8
|23
|270.2
|284
|106
|267
|5.49
|Chicago White Sox
|10
|21
|271.1
|288
|135
|308
|5.74
|Oakland
|6
|25
|273.0
|319
|156
|233
|7.45
