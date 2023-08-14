Through August 14

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas4104672111425614165644.271
Boston4024571105425815132547.262
Toronto4130540107621210138514.261
Tampa Bay4023620102620518173594.255
L.A. Angels4040575101919120177555.252
Houston404358010151939153561.251
Baltimore397957599722221136558.251
Cleveland404748510142202487452.251
Kansas City399347096219831115452.241
Minnesota404752896119916164504.237
Chicago White Sox405549096319111129475.237
Seattle39295319272059142513.236
Detroit399746693718218113448.234
N.Y. Yankees386851189715312163491.232
Oakland387242086016118116405.222

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Seattle63541049.191930210743.68
Toronto66541070.297236311213.70
Houston68511061.295139110743.77
Cleveland57621062.09793739523.80
Tampa Bay71491060.293034310653.89
Minnesota62581070.195732411463.89
N.Y. Yankees60581049.091438210434.00
Texas70481043.19373399654.02
Baltimore73451059.098537110764.09
Boston62561043.0102833710204.32
Detroit53651050.29933389874.45
L.A. Angels59601053.099945110834.50
Chicago White Sox47721056.098947111204.59
Kansas City38811035.010504089145.17
Oakland33851034.210855039485.78

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

