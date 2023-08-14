Through August 14
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|4104
|672
|1114
|256
|14
|165
|644
|.271
|Boston
|4024
|571
|1054
|258
|15
|132
|547
|.262
|Toronto
|4130
|540
|1076
|212
|10
|138
|514
|.261
|Tampa Bay
|4023
|620
|1026
|205
|18
|173
|594
|.255
|L.A. Angels
|4040
|575
|1019
|191
|20
|177
|555
|.252
|Houston
|4043
|580
|1015
|193
|9
|153
|561
|.251
|Baltimore
|3979
|575
|997
|222
|21
|136
|558
|.251
|Cleveland
|4047
|485
|1014
|220
|24
|87
|452
|.251
|Kansas City
|3993
|470
|962
|198
|31
|115
|452
|.241
|Minnesota
|4047
|528
|961
|199
|16
|164
|504
|.237
|Chicago White Sox
|4055
|490
|963
|191
|11
|129
|475
|.237
|Seattle
|3929
|531
|927
|205
|9
|142
|513
|.236
|Detroit
|3997
|466
|937
|182
|18
|113
|448
|.234
|N.Y. Yankees
|3868
|511
|897
|153
|12
|163
|491
|.232
|Oakland
|3872
|420
|860
|161
|18
|116
|405
|.222
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Seattle
|63
|54
|1049.1
|919
|302
|1074
|3.68
|Toronto
|66
|54
|1070.2
|972
|363
|1121
|3.70
|Houston
|68
|51
|1061.2
|951
|391
|1074
|3.77
|Cleveland
|57
|62
|1062.0
|979
|373
|952
|3.80
|Tampa Bay
|71
|49
|1060.2
|930
|343
|1065
|3.89
|Minnesota
|62
|58
|1070.1
|957
|324
|1146
|3.89
|N.Y. Yankees
|60
|58
|1049.0
|914
|382
|1043
|4.00
|Texas
|70
|48
|1043.1
|937
|339
|965
|4.02
|Baltimore
|73
|45
|1059.0
|985
|371
|1076
|4.09
|Boston
|62
|56
|1043.0
|1028
|337
|1020
|4.32
|Detroit
|53
|65
|1050.2
|993
|338
|987
|4.45
|L.A. Angels
|59
|60
|1053.0
|999
|451
|1083
|4.50
|Chicago White Sox
|47
|72
|1056.0
|989
|471
|1120
|4.59
|Kansas City
|38
|81
|1035.0
|1050
|408
|914
|5.17
|Oakland
|33
|85
|1034.2
|1085
|503
|948
|5.78
