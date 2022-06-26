Through June 26
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Boston
|2482
|343
|644
|170
|6
|70
|333
|.259
|Toronto
|2415
|336
|617
|137
|4
|94
|327
|.255
|Chicago White Sox
|2432
|290
|613
|118
|6
|58
|273
|.252
|Minnesota
|2442
|322
|611
|129
|6
|83
|309
|.250
|Cleveland
|2292
|305
|574
|125
|16
|54
|291
|.250
|N.Y. Yankees
|2387
|361
|576
|97
|4
|118
|341
|.241
|Houston
|2347
|306
|560
|117
|7
|98
|298
|.239
|Kansas City
|2370
|271
|564
|113
|17
|57
|257
|.238
|L.A. Angels
|2476
|313
|590
|108
|12
|91
|303
|.238
|Texas
|2370
|302
|558
|86
|7
|89
|282
|.235
|Seattle
|2452
|292
|575
|115
|8
|77
|281
|.235
|Tampa Bay
|2371
|288
|555
|113
|10
|67
|274
|.234
|Baltimore
|2466
|299
|569
|128
|11
|73
|283
|.231
|Detroit
|2315
|209
|524
|94
|12
|40
|200
|.226
|Oakland
|2379
|230
|501
|117
|7
|50
|211
|.211
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|N.Y. Yankees
|52
|20
|648.1
|512
|183
|655
|2.94
|Houston
|45
|26
|627.0
|504
|200
|606
|3.03
|Tampa Bay
|39
|32
|634.1
|525
|182
|621
|3.19
|Boston
|41
|31
|644.1
|555
|206
|609
|3.56
|Cleveland
|36
|31
|595.0
|520
|195
|558
|3.69
|Seattle
|34
|39
|644.2
|576
|208
|607
|3.76
|Minnesota
|40
|33
|646.0
|582
|212
|598
|3.79
|L.A. Angels
|34
|40
|656.1
|569
|236
|596
|3.83
|Texas
|34
|36
|623.2
|558
|243
|579
|3.91
|Toronto
|40
|31
|631.0
|600
|187
|594
|3.95
|Detroit
|28
|43
|621.0
|557
|209
|555
|4.01
|Baltimore
|34
|39
|645.1
|645
|212
|516
|4.06
|Chicago White Sox
|33
|37
|631.0
|593
|266
|658
|4.18
|Oakland
|24
|49
|640.1
|628
|245
|551
|4.43
|Kansas City
|26
|44
|615.0
|630
|278
|507
|4.98
