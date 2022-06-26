Through June 26

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Boston2482343644170670333.259
Toronto2415336617137494327.255
Chicago White Sox2432290613118658273.252
Minnesota2442322611129683309.250
Cleveland22923055741251654291.250
N.Y. Yankees2387361576974118341.241
Houston2347306560117798298.239
Kansas City23702715641131757257.238
L.A. Angels24763135901081291303.238
Texas237030255886789282.235
Seattle2452292575115877281.235
Tampa Bay23712885551131067274.234
Baltimore24662995691281173283.231
Detroit2315209524941240200.226
Oakland2379230501117750211.211

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
N.Y. Yankees5220648.15121836552.94
Houston4526627.05042006063.03
Tampa Bay3932634.15251826213.19
Boston4131644.15552066093.56
Cleveland3631595.05201955583.69
Seattle3439644.25762086073.76
Minnesota4033646.05822125983.79
L.A. Angels3440656.15692365963.83
Texas3436623.25582435793.91
Toronto4031631.06001875943.95
Detroit2843621.05572095554.01
Baltimore3439645.16452125164.06
Chicago White Sox3337631.05932666584.18
Oakland2449640.16282455514.43
Kansas City2644615.06302785074.98

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

