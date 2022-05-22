Through May 22

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Cleveland1224169302621033166.247
N.Y. Yankees128919431755256182.246
L.A. Angels139920334365557196.245
Boston135916633288432163.244
Minnesota130417131573140162.242
Tampa Bay134017431960841163.238
Toronto130414530763141144.235
Seattle136816032058641155.234
Chicago White Sox130714030557134132.233
Kansas City1312139305581028129.232
Houston135617531466556170.232
Baltimore137614031363531133.227
Texas129115928644340146.222
Detroit125510627548520104.219
Oakland134713927860725129.206

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston2615361.12941113312.86
N.Y. Yankees2910349.12871043672.91
Minnesota2416354.03071153433.33
Tampa Bay2416358.2292993523.36
L.A. Angels2517372.22941253293.43
Toronto2218351.23151013173.53
Detroit1326338.12891172883.67
Oakland1725370.23331283283.79
Chicago White Sox1920348.03111523673.80
Boston1822356.22991213533.84
Baltimore1625362.03421263023.88
Texas1821345.03021433393.99
Cleveland1719318.22691122864.01
Seattle1724356.03311333464.20
Kansas City1425345.03401422674.64

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

