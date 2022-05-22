Through May 22
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Cleveland
|1224
|169
|302
|62
|10
|33
|166
|.247
|N.Y. Yankees
|1289
|194
|317
|55
|2
|56
|182
|.246
|L.A. Angels
|1399
|203
|343
|65
|5
|57
|196
|.245
|Boston
|1359
|166
|332
|88
|4
|32
|163
|.244
|Minnesota
|1304
|171
|315
|73
|1
|40
|162
|.242
|Tampa Bay
|1340
|174
|319
|60
|8
|41
|163
|.238
|Toronto
|1304
|145
|307
|63
|1
|41
|144
|.235
|Seattle
|1368
|160
|320
|58
|6
|41
|155
|.234
|Chicago White Sox
|1307
|140
|305
|57
|1
|34
|132
|.233
|Kansas City
|1312
|139
|305
|58
|10
|28
|129
|.232
|Houston
|1356
|175
|314
|66
|5
|56
|170
|.232
|Baltimore
|1376
|140
|313
|63
|5
|31
|133
|.227
|Texas
|1291
|159
|286
|44
|3
|40
|146
|.222
|Detroit
|1255
|106
|275
|48
|5
|20
|104
|.219
|Oakland
|1347
|139
|278
|60
|7
|25
|129
|.206
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|26
|15
|361.1
|294
|111
|331
|2.86
|N.Y. Yankees
|29
|10
|349.1
|287
|104
|367
|2.91
|Minnesota
|24
|16
|354.0
|307
|115
|343
|3.33
|Tampa Bay
|24
|16
|358.2
|292
|99
|352
|3.36
|L.A. Angels
|25
|17
|372.2
|294
|125
|329
|3.43
|Toronto
|22
|18
|351.2
|315
|101
|317
|3.53
|Detroit
|13
|26
|338.1
|289
|117
|288
|3.67
|Oakland
|17
|25
|370.2
|333
|128
|328
|3.79
|Chicago White Sox
|19
|20
|348.0
|311
|152
|367
|3.80
|Boston
|18
|22
|356.2
|299
|121
|353
|3.84
|Baltimore
|16
|25
|362.0
|342
|126
|302
|3.88
|Texas
|18
|21
|345.0
|302
|143
|339
|3.99
|Cleveland
|17
|19
|318.2
|269
|112
|286
|4.01
|Seattle
|17
|24
|356.0
|331
|133
|346
|4.20
|Kansas City
|14
|25
|345.0
|340
|142
|267
|4.64
