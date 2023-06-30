Through June 30
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|2849
|483
|781
|176
|9
|111
|464
|.274
|Tampa Bay
|2822
|464
|744
|153
|12
|125
|442
|.264
|Toronto
|2822
|369
|742
|156
|8
|90
|349
|.263
|L.A. Angels
|2825
|415
|732
|135
|12
|124
|401
|.259
|Boston
|2804
|397
|724
|180
|10
|84
|380
|.258
|Baltimore
|2666
|388
|675
|144
|12
|95
|375
|.253
|Houston
|2741
|377
|682
|141
|5
|95
|361
|.249
|Cleveland
|2719
|321
|677
|147
|19
|53
|297
|.249
|Chicago White Sox
|2826
|344
|669
|140
|8
|96
|335
|.237
|N.Y. Yankees
|2671
|361
|616
|111
|10
|116
|348
|.231
|Minnesota
|2754
|343
|635
|133
|8
|104
|326
|.231
|Kansas City
|2703
|301
|624
|128
|19
|73
|286
|.231
|Seattle
|2650
|353
|607
|125
|7
|92
|340
|.229
|Detroit
|2701
|304
|618
|121
|11
|73
|295
|.229
|Oakland
|2729
|286
|594
|108
|8
|75
|278
|.218
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|44
|37
|725.0
|654
|251
|750
|3.58
|Tampa Bay
|56
|28
|742.0
|621
|267
|735
|3.59
|N.Y. Yankees
|45
|36
|724.0
|617
|259
|709
|3.62
|Minnesota
|40
|42
|733.0
|635
|232
|776
|3.70
|Cleveland
|39
|41
|719.1
|656
|248
|631
|3.74
|Seattle
|38
|41
|707.0
|638
|211
|710
|3.81
|Texas
|49
|32
|719.1
|620
|230
|662
|3.82
|Toronto
|45
|37
|726.2
|665
|250
|770
|3.89
|L.A. Angels
|44
|39
|735.0
|686
|292
|738
|4.19
|Baltimore
|48
|31
|710.1
|694
|247
|734
|4.28
|Detroit
|35
|45
|712.2
|673
|232
|669
|4.42
|Boston
|40
|42
|724.0
|708
|233
|695
|4.45
|Chicago White Sox
|36
|47
|734.2
|670
|323
|798
|4.47
|Kansas City
|23
|58
|706.1
|715
|293
|654
|5.24
|Oakland
|21
|62
|730.0
|778
|362
|645
|6.08
