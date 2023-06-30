Through June 30

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas28494837811769111464.274
Tampa Bay282246474415312125442.264
Toronto2822369742156890349.263
L.A. Angels282541573213512124401.259
Boston28043977241801084380.258
Baltimore26663886751441295375.253
Houston2741377682141595361.249
Cleveland27193216771471953297.249
Chicago White Sox2826344669140896335.237
N.Y. Yankees267136161611110116348.231
Minnesota27543436351338104326.231
Kansas City27033016241281973286.231
Seattle2650353607125792340.229
Detroit27013046181211173295.229
Oakland2729286594108875278.218

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston4437725.06542517503.58
Tampa Bay5628742.06212677353.59
N.Y. Yankees4536724.06172597093.62
Minnesota4042733.06352327763.70
Cleveland3941719.16562486313.74
Seattle3841707.06382117103.81
Texas4932719.16202306623.82
Toronto4537726.26652507703.89
L.A. Angels4439735.06862927384.19
Baltimore4831710.16942477344.28
Detroit3545712.26732326694.42
Boston4042724.07082336954.45
Chicago White Sox3647734.26703237984.47
Kansas City2358706.17152936545.24
Oakland2162730.07783626456.08

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

