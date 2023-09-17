Through September 17

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas5138816136831016209782.266
Boston5142734134432118175700.261
Houston5123768133025417204742.260
Tampa Bay5071791130825624213759.258
Toronto5105676131126715171643.257
Baltimore5031753129328126174729.257
Cleveland5080605126826827114566.250
L.A. Angels5053687124422925215661.246
Seattle5033703122726311195676.244
Kansas City5000615121524239149593.243
Minnesota5047701122224721211672.242
Chicago White Sox5073612121624513161588.240
Detroit5011596118021823150574.235
N.Y. Yankees4893630110719413207607.226
Oakland4865544109220919159524.224

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Seattle81671326.1119737313433.73
Toronto82671335.0120545213943.76
Tampa Bay92581332.1114540813773.78
Cleveland71781332.0123547712043.92
Minnesota78711334.0119341014043.92
N.Y. Yankees76731326.2116547513363.97
Houston83661329.1122149213333.99
Baltimore92561328.0124243313184.03
Texas82661314.2122045412324.29
Detroit69791319.2122043812544.35
Boston74751320.2132646213114.55
L.A. Angels68811318.0129357313364.70
Chicago White Sox57921318.2127460613854.94
Kansas City481011295.0132050311665.21
Oakland461021297.2134563911815.53

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

