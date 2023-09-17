Through September 17
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|5138
|816
|1368
|310
|16
|209
|782
|.266
|Boston
|5142
|734
|1344
|321
|18
|175
|700
|.261
|Houston
|5123
|768
|1330
|254
|17
|204
|742
|.260
|Tampa Bay
|5071
|791
|1308
|256
|24
|213
|759
|.258
|Toronto
|5105
|676
|1311
|267
|15
|171
|643
|.257
|Baltimore
|5031
|753
|1293
|281
|26
|174
|729
|.257
|Cleveland
|5080
|605
|1268
|268
|27
|114
|566
|.250
|L.A. Angels
|5053
|687
|1244
|229
|25
|215
|661
|.246
|Seattle
|5033
|703
|1227
|263
|11
|195
|676
|.244
|Kansas City
|5000
|615
|1215
|242
|39
|149
|593
|.243
|Minnesota
|5047
|701
|1222
|247
|21
|211
|672
|.242
|Chicago White Sox
|5073
|612
|1216
|245
|13
|161
|588
|.240
|Detroit
|5011
|596
|1180
|218
|23
|150
|574
|.235
|N.Y. Yankees
|4893
|630
|1107
|194
|13
|207
|607
|.226
|Oakland
|4865
|544
|1092
|209
|19
|159
|524
|.224
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Seattle
|81
|67
|1326.1
|1197
|373
|1343
|3.73
|Toronto
|82
|67
|1335.0
|1205
|452
|1394
|3.76
|Tampa Bay
|92
|58
|1332.1
|1145
|408
|1377
|3.78
|Cleveland
|71
|78
|1332.0
|1235
|477
|1204
|3.92
|Minnesota
|78
|71
|1334.0
|1193
|410
|1404
|3.92
|N.Y. Yankees
|76
|73
|1326.2
|1165
|475
|1336
|3.97
|Houston
|83
|66
|1329.1
|1221
|492
|1333
|3.99
|Baltimore
|92
|56
|1328.0
|1242
|433
|1318
|4.03
|Texas
|82
|66
|1314.2
|1220
|454
|1232
|4.29
|Detroit
|69
|79
|1319.2
|1220
|438
|1254
|4.35
|Boston
|74
|75
|1320.2
|1326
|462
|1311
|4.55
|L.A. Angels
|68
|81
|1318.0
|1293
|573
|1336
|4.70
|Chicago White Sox
|57
|92
|1318.2
|1274
|606
|1385
|4.94
|Kansas City
|48
|101
|1295.0
|1320
|503
|1166
|5.21
|Oakland
|46
|102
|1297.2
|1345
|639
|1181
|5.53
