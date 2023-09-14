Through September 14

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas5039803134530316206769.267
Boston5000721131531518171689.263
Houston5051758131125116201732.260
Toronto5002667129526514168634.259
Tampa Bay4968780128325123210748.258
Baltimore4938741127628126170717.258
Cleveland5009591124226327111552.248
L.A. Angels4983681123222825210655.247
Seattle4956698120926011194673.244
Kansas City4937601119723939145580.242
Minnesota4933675118924321207648.241
Chicago White Sox4973601119224213157577.240
Detroit4899572115021423145550.235
Oakland4801539107820719156519.225
N.Y. Yankees4749609106918513203588.225

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Seattle81651306.1117936813223.71
Toronto80661304.0118443713633.77
Tampa Bay90571306.1112840313403.78
Minnesota76701308.0116940813703.92
Cleveland69781314.0122347511803.95
N.Y. Yankees73721291.2113246312963.96
Houston83641313.1120348213213.97
Baltimore91541301.0121743112984.03
Texas81641289.2119044012074.26
Detroit66791291.2120343112134.39
Boston73721282.0129644612704.60
L.A. Angels68791299.0127256213134.66
Chicago White Sox56901291.2124159113494.91
Kansas City461011277.0130149611485.22
Oakland461001279.2132862311635.53

