Through September 14
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|5039
|803
|1345
|303
|16
|206
|769
|.267
|Boston
|5000
|721
|1315
|315
|18
|171
|689
|.263
|Houston
|5051
|758
|1311
|251
|16
|201
|732
|.260
|Toronto
|5002
|667
|1295
|265
|14
|168
|634
|.259
|Tampa Bay
|4968
|780
|1283
|251
|23
|210
|748
|.258
|Baltimore
|4938
|741
|1276
|281
|26
|170
|717
|.258
|Cleveland
|5009
|591
|1242
|263
|27
|111
|552
|.248
|L.A. Angels
|4983
|681
|1232
|228
|25
|210
|655
|.247
|Seattle
|4956
|698
|1209
|260
|11
|194
|673
|.244
|Kansas City
|4937
|601
|1197
|239
|39
|145
|580
|.242
|Minnesota
|4933
|675
|1189
|243
|21
|207
|648
|.241
|Chicago White Sox
|4973
|601
|1192
|242
|13
|157
|577
|.240
|Detroit
|4899
|572
|1150
|214
|23
|145
|550
|.235
|Oakland
|4801
|539
|1078
|207
|19
|156
|519
|.225
|N.Y. Yankees
|4749
|609
|1069
|185
|13
|203
|588
|.225
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Seattle
|81
|65
|1306.1
|1179
|368
|1322
|3.71
|Toronto
|80
|66
|1304.0
|1184
|437
|1363
|3.77
|Tampa Bay
|90
|57
|1306.1
|1128
|403
|1340
|3.78
|Minnesota
|76
|70
|1308.0
|1169
|408
|1370
|3.92
|Cleveland
|69
|78
|1314.0
|1223
|475
|1180
|3.95
|N.Y. Yankees
|73
|72
|1291.2
|1132
|463
|1296
|3.96
|Houston
|83
|64
|1313.1
|1203
|482
|1321
|3.97
|Baltimore
|91
|54
|1301.0
|1217
|431
|1298
|4.03
|Texas
|81
|64
|1289.2
|1190
|440
|1207
|4.26
|Detroit
|66
|79
|1291.2
|1203
|431
|1213
|4.39
|Boston
|73
|72
|1282.0
|1296
|446
|1270
|4.60
|L.A. Angels
|68
|79
|1299.0
|1272
|562
|1313
|4.66
|Chicago White Sox
|56
|90
|1291.2
|1241
|591
|1349
|4.91
|Kansas City
|46
|101
|1277.0
|1301
|496
|1148
|5.22
|Oakland
|46
|100
|1279.2
|1328
|623
|1163
|5.53
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.