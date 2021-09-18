Through September 18
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Houston
|5071
|785
|1363
|281
|12
|192
|756
|.269
|Toronto
|4968
|774
|1324
|254
|13
|234
|745
|.267
|Boston
|5053
|759
|1314
|306
|21
|199
|719
|.260
|Chicago White Sox
|4868
|730
|1244
|248
|21
|172
|694
|.256
|Kansas City
|4944
|625
|1224
|216
|24
|154
|591
|.248
|L.A. Angels
|4937
|659
|1219
|244
|19
|179
|628
|.247
|Detroit
|4915
|644
|1185
|213
|34
|170
|622
|.241
|Tampa Bay
|5050
|793
|1214
|261
|30
|206
|748
|.240
|Minnesota
|4965
|665
|1193
|246
|16
|210
|629
|.240
|Oakland
|4892
|681
|1172
|250
|18
|180
|637
|.240
|Baltimore
|4928
|609
|1180
|244
|14
|182
|583
|.239
|N.Y. Yankees
|4874
|646
|1155
|192
|11
|201
|605
|.237
|Cleveland
|4779
|632
|1124
|220
|20
|183
|606
|.235
|Texas
|4906
|570
|1131
|204
|21
|155
|544
|.231
|Seattle
|4854
|627
|1087
|201
|8
|183
|604
|.224
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|87
|60
|1309.1
|1109
|489
|1333
|3.68
|N.Y. Yankees
|83
|65
|1310.1
|1113
|457
|1427
|3.71
|Chicago White Sox
|84
|63
|1277.1
|1087
|449
|1459
|3.78
|Tampa Bay
|92
|56
|1332.0
|1182
|406
|1361
|3.78
|Toronto
|82
|65
|1274.1
|1144
|422
|1327
|3.89
|Oakland
|80
|67
|1301.2
|1235
|396
|1210
|3.97
|Boston
|84
|65
|1304.0
|1299
|498
|1389
|4.25
|Seattle
|79
|68
|1307.1
|1247
|437
|1205
|4.34
|Detroit
|70
|78
|1297.2
|1255
|520
|1165
|4.38
|Cleveland
|71
|74
|1266.0
|1143
|484
|1270
|4.39
|L.A. Angels
|72
|75
|1285.2
|1244
|540
|1337
|4.70
|Kansas City
|66
|81
|1289.1
|1254
|551
|1249
|4.71
|Texas
|54
|93
|1294.1
|1287
|459
|1128
|4.79
|Minnesota
|65
|83
|1296.1
|1267
|438
|1195
|4.87
|Baltimore
|47
|100
|1272.1
|1375
|527
|1140
|5.91