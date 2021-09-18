Through September 18

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Houston5071785136328112192756.269
Toronto4968774132425413234745.267
Boston5053759131430621199719.260
Chicago White Sox4868730124424821172694.256
Kansas City4944625122421624154591.248
L.A. Angels4937659121924419179628.247
Detroit4915644118521334170622.241
Tampa Bay5050793121426130206748.240
Minnesota4965665119324616210629.240
Oakland4892681117225018180637.240
Baltimore4928609118024414182583.239
N.Y. Yankees4874646115519211201605.237
Cleveland4779632112422020183606.235
Texas4906570113120421155544.231
Seattle485462710872018183604.224

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston87601309.1110948913333.68
N.Y. Yankees83651310.1111345714273.71
Chicago White Sox84631277.1108744914593.78
Tampa Bay92561332.0118240613613.78
Toronto82651274.1114442213273.89
Oakland80671301.2123539612103.97
Boston84651304.0129949813894.25
Seattle79681307.1124743712054.34
Detroit70781297.2125552011654.38
Cleveland71741266.0114348412704.39
L.A. Angels72751285.2124454013374.70
Kansas City66811289.1125455112494.71
Texas54931294.1128745911284.79
Minnesota65831296.1126743811954.87
Baltimore471001272.1137552711405.91

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

