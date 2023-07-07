Through July 7
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|3096
|519
|851
|198
|9
|120
|497
|.275
|Boston
|3020
|430
|791
|197
|11
|90
|411
|.262
|Toronto
|3031
|394
|791
|162
|8
|99
|373
|.261
|Tampa Bay
|3031
|494
|789
|163
|13
|134
|472
|.260
|L.A. Angels
|3017
|434
|772
|141
|13
|132
|418
|.256
|Baltimore
|2910
|418
|737
|159
|13
|101
|405
|.253
|Houston
|2979
|412
|746
|150
|7
|106
|396
|.250
|Cleveland
|2968
|351
|738
|157
|19
|59
|325
|.249
|Chicago White Sox
|3037
|371
|722
|152
|9
|101
|361
|.238
|Minnesota
|2953
|375
|690
|142
|8
|114
|357
|.234
|Seattle
|2889
|389
|672
|144
|7
|101
|374
|.233
|N.Y. Yankees
|2893
|390
|669
|122
|11
|124
|374
|.231
|Detroit
|2912
|339
|672
|131
|14
|81
|328
|.231
|Kansas City
|2933
|327
|678
|138
|19
|76
|312
|.231
|Oakland
|2937
|320
|646
|116
|12
|81
|310
|.220
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Minnesota
|45
|43
|786.0
|665
|243
|837
|3.55
|Houston
|49
|39
|787.0
|710
|269
|813
|3.63
|Tampa Bay
|57
|33
|796.0
|680
|285
|797
|3.72
|N.Y. Yankees
|48
|40
|785.0
|697
|288
|759
|3.82
|Cleveland
|43
|44
|783.1
|724
|269
|682
|3.83
|Seattle
|43
|43
|769.0
|693
|225
|766
|3.83
|Toronto
|48
|40
|782.2
|719
|261
|835
|3.90
|Texas
|51
|37
|780.1
|689
|252
|708
|3.96
|Baltimore
|51
|35
|771.1
|750
|266
|794
|4.24
|L.A. Angels
|45
|44
|786.0
|732
|327
|792
|4.27
|Boston
|45
|43
|778.0
|758
|252
|742
|4.41
|Detroit
|38
|48
|767.2
|723
|240
|726
|4.46
|Chicago White Sox
|37
|52
|790.1
|731
|342
|851
|4.54
|Kansas City
|25
|63
|765.1
|782
|323
|704
|5.28
|Oakland
|25
|64
|785.0
|833
|390
|700
|6.00
