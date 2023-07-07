Through July 7

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas30965198511989120497.275
Boston30204307911971190411.262
Toronto3031394791162899373.261
Tampa Bay303149478916313134472.260
L.A. Angels301743477214113132418.256
Baltimore291041873715913101405.253
Houston29794127461507106396.250
Cleveland29683517381571959325.249
Chicago White Sox30373717221529101361.238
Minnesota29533756901428114357.234
Seattle28893896721447101374.233
N.Y. Yankees289339066912211124374.231
Detroit29123396721311481328.231
Kansas City29333276781381976312.231
Oakland29373206461161281310.220

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Minnesota4543786.06652438373.55
Houston4939787.07102698133.63
Tampa Bay5733796.06802857973.72
N.Y. Yankees4840785.06972887593.82
Cleveland4344783.17242696823.83
Seattle4343769.06932257663.83
Toronto4840782.27192618353.90
Texas5137780.16892527083.96
Baltimore5135771.17502667944.24
L.A. Angels4544786.07323277924.27
Boston4543778.07582527424.41
Detroit3848767.27232407264.46
Chicago White Sox3752790.17313428514.54
Kansas City2563765.17823237045.28
Oakland2564785.08333907006.00

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you