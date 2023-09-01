Through September 1

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas4633738124028315184708.268
Boston4604665121829115159638.265
Tampa Bay4531718117822720194688.260
Houston4637683119523214177661.258
Toronto4602603118923811156574.258
Baltimore4502663114825023156643.255
L.A. Angels4553638113721323195614.250
Cleveland4560545113224525103508.248
Seattle4509640110324110173617.245
Chicago White Sox4579558110322112149535.241
Kansas City4518530108321736128510.240
Minnesota4523603108322417187578.239
Detroit4522527105319922137506.233
N.Y. Yankees438556599816913190544.228
Oakland440048398118218137465.223

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Seattle76571193.2106432712063.64
Toronto73611197.0107939412523.69
Tampa Bay82521187.2103537011963.83
Cleveland64701197.0110842610813.85
Houston77581205.1111244512153.92
Minnesota69651201.0107637512643.94
N.Y. Yankees65691188.2103743311883.99
Baltimore83501194.0110640012004.04
Texas75581180.2106439311054.09
Boston69651184.0119239911594.48
Detroit60741193.2113039511194.52
L.A. Angels64701184.0114752112224.68
Chicago White Sox53811187.0113054412414.87
Kansas City41941173.0119846410685.23
Oakland39951173.2123956310845.71

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

